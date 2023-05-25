Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand Is Having a Massive 40% Off Site-wide Sale This Memorial Day Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

This Memorial Day, remember and give thanks to your old pots and pans as you finally send them off to the thrift store. It’s time to bring in the new. GreenPan, a brand that appeared on Oprah’s Favorite Things list in 2021, is hosting a massive 40 percent off sale this weekend. That means you can bring home some of the brand’s bestselling cookware and bakeware sets, cutlery, and other kitchen tools for a fraction of their original price. If Oprah loves this brand, you will too.

The 40 percent discount (and free shipping!) is applied at checkout when you use code FLAG40.

This 10-piece set of nonstick pans is as nice to use as it is to look at. The set comes with two pans, two sauce pots, a Dutch oven, and a saute pan, all coated with GreenPan’s iconic diamond-infused nonstick ceramic. The nonstick coating is PFOA- and PFAS-free and the thick, forged base helps evenly heat whatever food you’re cooking.

GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set $580 Buy now

The Venice Pro 10-piece set features cookware made with GreenPan’s Evershine 3-ply stainless steel. The cooking surfaces are coated with diamond-infused ceramic, making cleanup a breeze. This set comes with two frying pans, two sauce pans, a saute pan, and a Dutch oven, along with corresponding glass lids.

GreenPan Venice Pro Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set $715 Buy now

The GreenPan Premiere Ovenware set comes with all the essential tools you need to become a pro at-home baker. The five-piece set is made with healthy nonstick ceramic and aluminum and comes with two sheet pans, two baking pans, and a loaf pan.

GreenPan Premiere Ovenware Ceramic Nonstick 5-Piece Set $295 Buy now

The brand’s bestselling slow cooker is also part of the 40 percent off sale and it cooking dinner doesn’t get much easier than these one-touch presets. You can easily brown meat and veggies before setting and forgetting. And the removable 6-quart nonstick pot is easy to keep clean. Related story This $16 Jennifer Garner-Loved Serum Makes Mature Skin ‘Feel 20 Years Younger’ & Shoppers 'Prefer' It Over La Mer

GreenPan Premiere 6-Quart Slow Cooker $360 Buy now

The 12-piece knife block set from GreenPan will help you sharpen up your cooking skills (literally!). This set comes with all the blades necessary for dicing, slicing, paring, and chopping, plus a sharpening steel and walnut knife block. The knife blades are coated with titanium and are hand-sharpened for optimal performance.

GreenPan Premiere Titanium Cutlery 12-Piece Knife Block Set $429 Buy now

And for summer fun, check out the GreenPan GreenLife Ice Cream Maker. Marked down to just $20, you can make a quick serving of ice cream in just about 20 minutes. Just push the button after adding your ingredients, and you’ll have dessert in no time.

GreenPan GreenLife Ice Cream Maker $20 Buy now

Head over to the GreenPan website to start taking advantage of this exciting Memorial Day 40 percent off sale. You’ll have Oprah-approved cookware just in time for all your summer dinner party plans.

