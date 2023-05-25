The Comfy Vintage Tee That Demi Moore ‘Owns Stacks Of’ Is Down to $8 at J.Crew’s Extra 50% Off Memorial Day Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day weekend is finally here, which we all pretty much recognize is the start of summer. If you’re looking to give your wardrobe an update for the season, it truly is the best time to do so as a ton of stores are having major Memorial Day sales. One clothing sale we’re definitely not going to miss out on is J.Crew. Right now, J.Crew’s Long Weekend Event is offering several big discounts including 40% off your purchase, 50% off “hot-weather picks” for the whole family, and the best one of them all, an extra 50% off sale styles. How could you resist, right? While there are so many pieces on sale, we’ll be stocking up one item in particular thanks to the icon that is, Demi Moore.

In an interview with InStyle earlier this year, Moore revealed her list of self-care must-haves which include a surprisingly affordable tee from J.Crew. She said the brand’s Vintage Cotton V-Neck T-shirt is a “favorite” of hers. Not only that, she loves the shirt so much, she buys “stacks” of them just in case the brand ever decides to discontinue them.

There are so many colors to choose from, including a classic summer white and bold colors like pink, green, and orange. Best part is, some colors are an extra 50% off. That means you can snag one for as low as $8! The rest of the shirts are all under $20. Let’s just say, we’ll be buying stacks of these ourselves.

So, Demi Moore adores these vintage tees, but what do actual shoppers think? According to one reviewer, it’s the “best casual tee” for anyone with a long torso. They wrote, “Slouchy and soft, this is the best casual tee alone or under shirts and v-neck sweaters. I [have a] long torso, and small is perfect, with enough length to tuck in, even if I am wearing something lower rise.”

Another shopper raved over the fit writing, “What can I say? It fits well, washes well, has great colors, and manages to look sexy, conservative and fabulous all at the same time. I can dress it up or down. I hope J.Crew never changes their formula.”

One reviewer said the t-shirt had the "perfect V" for summer. They wrote, "The quality of the cotton is amazing. It's soft to the skin and has great movement and line. I wear it with jeans, linen shorts and skirts. It gives a special touch under blazers."

In addition to these tees, J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale has so many other great deals on shoes, shorts, dresses, dress shirts, swimwear and even clothing for kids. Don’t forget to use the code WEEKEND at checkout to score some seriously incredible discounts!

