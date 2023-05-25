If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although it’s important to stay hydrated throughout the entire year, you really need to stay on top of your water intake during the spring and summer when temperatures rise. And if you don’t have a water bottle to take with you anywhere and everywhere (what some may call an emotional support water bottle), then you’re in for a treat. The bestselling tumbler brand Hydro Flask is having a sale on some of their most popular tumblers so you can finally get your hands on a leakproof stainless steel bottle that goes wherever you do.

The 24-ounce Standard Hydro Flask is the most classic tumbler from the line. It’s made with heavy-duty stainless steel that holds up to adventuring without any flavor transfer. The Flex Cap is completely leakproof when closed and the attached handle makes the bottle easy to transport. Cold drinks will stay cold up to 24 hours and hot beverages stay hot up to 12 hours. Plus the beautiful colored powder coat on the outside of the bottle keeps the tumbler slip-free. Normally $40, you can pick one up today for just $23.

Need a tumbler with a wider mouth? The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle carries all the same high-quality features of the Standard Hydro Flask but rocks a wider frame. Despite its shape, it is still able to fit in most cup holders and is easy to drink from. Pick a 16-ounce cup now for just $18.

Or, if you like tumblers with straws, Hydro Flask has an option for you, too. The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Straw Lid bottle features an easy-to-carry loop at the back of the straw cap and the straw is simple to operate — just press on the tap and sip. When retracted, the straw is completely leakproof so you can toss it in your bag without worry. It’s on sale right now for just $21.

With thousands of five-star reviews, you’ll definitely be getting the deal of a lifetime when you pick up a Hydro Flask for over 40 percent off. Shop the entire sale here and pick your favorite style, your favorite color, and get ready to get hydrated.

