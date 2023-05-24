If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A good skincare routine will make you look and feel good, regardless of how old you actually are. While we all have our holy grails, it’s always fun to experiment a bit and discover new brands that can transform your skin in a way that no other products have done before. That’s what shoppers found when they came across Love, Indus’ Amrutini True Brew Transforming Serum. Not only does it deeply hydrate dryness, it was made to help restore and bring some life back into your skin. It’s a product that works so well, shoppers claim it’s like a “fountain of youth.”

The Amrutini True Brew Transforming Serum is described as a “high-powered revitalizing serum” that goes deep into the skin’s layers in order to help restore “youth, elasticity, and strength.” Love, Indus creates products that celebrate the founder’s two homes: India and New York. So, the products contain some ingredients that you may not find in the products you’re using now.

For instance, the Amrutini serum is made with ingredients such as Muga Silk, which is said to have regenerative and healing properties, Ashwagandha for strength and rejuvenation, and Vegan Ghee, which has anti-inflammatory and age-defying properties and works well when paired with copper. It’s recommended that you use morning and night, and you can even wear it under makeup to give your skin an extra bit of a glow. According to the brand, it’s suitable for all skin types, and especially great for those looking to firm or even their skin tone.

Right now, Love, Indus is having a sitewide sale for Memorial Day where you can save $23 off this and other shopper-loved products. All you have to do is use the code MEMORIAL23 at checkout.

Love, Indus Amrutini True Brew Serum $97 Buy now

According to shoppers, Love, Indus’ Amrutini True Brew Serum is everything they wanted it to be. One reviewer wrote that it was very hydrating and left a “nice, luminous glow” on their skin without emphasizing acne or other texture.

One shopper loved it so much, they called it "heaven in a bottle." They wrote, "My deep creases and lines around my face have started diminishing since I started using it. Though it's a bit pricey, it's worth every penny. One pump is all I need to add to my skincare routine. Give it a try!"

Another reviewer raved over how “absolutely gorgeous” the product was. “The color on it is iridescent and just so silky smooth,” they wrote. “It’s just so smooth and makes your skin feel baby soft as you put it on. It smells kinda earthy in a very soothing way, I love it!”

A shopper who uses both the Amrutini serum and the brand’s Precious Potion said they love how their skin now looks and feels. “The products have the perfect ingredients to make your skin look amazing. The way it changed my skin, I cannot go back to any other product. Who doesn’t love a natural glow? I know I do.”

Once you try it, you may find that it’s a “holy grail” product like this shopper did. “I think I just found the best product, I am not joking,” they said. “This looks like just a serum, but is your fountain of youth. I have a lot of products that I love, but have never felt anything like this before.”

Once again, Love, Indus is having a sale for Memorial Day where you can save $23 on this and the brand’s other skincare must-haves. All you have to do is enter the code MEMORIAL23 at checkout to receive your discount.

