Petco’s Massive 50% Off Warehouse Sale Has Black Friday-Worthy Deals on Treats, Beds, Food & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We all know that our furry friends hold a special place in our hearts, bringing us endless joy and unconditional love. As devoted pet parents, we can’t resist showering them with the very best. That’s why we go the extra mile to spoil our beloved companions, ensuring their happiness and well-being. But buying everything our dogs and cats need (and want) can get pretty pricey. That’s why when Petco has a massive warehouse sale with 50% off treats, beds, food, and more, we know we need to stock up on all the goodies we need.

Petco’s Clear the Warehouse Sale is an amazing event with half-off tons of items you regularly buy for your pet, as well as special accessories, toys, and more. These clearance items are a great way to grab your favorites before their discontinued, try something new with low risk — both cats and dogs can be so finicky — and scoop up all the must-have pet supplies without breaking your budget.

We rounded up six of the best deals on top items for cats and dogs below. Check them out and then take a look at the hundreds of items discounted in Petco’s tremendous sale.

EveryYay Essentials Snooze Fest Bolster Mat Dog Bed

EveryYay.

This cozy dog bed lets your pup stretch right into relaxation. The soft, wide surface makes room for them to spread out, while a firm cushion provides support.

EveryYay Essentials Snooze Fest Bolster Mat Dog Bed $15.00 Buy now

Greenies Dog Dental Care Treats

Greenies.

One Greenies dental treat a day is all it takes for clean teeth, fresh breath, and a happy dog. Vet-recommended for at-home oral health care and made with safe and easy-to-digest ingredients, dogs love the original flavor and delightfully chewy texture that fights plaque and tartar.

Greenies Dog Dental Care Treats $39.98 Buy now

Leaps & Bounds Mylar Balls Cat Toys

Leaps & Bounds.

This pack of 10 cat balls, constructed of shiny layers of colorful, lightweight Mylar, give your feline friend exercise disguised as fun. Each ball has a crinkly, crackly texture that will entice your cat to play. Related story Zappos Has a Secret 'Little Mermaid'-Inspired Shop with Dreamy Styles From Kate Spade, Hoka & More Starting at $9

Leaps & Bounds Mylar Balls Cat Toys $3.49 Buy now

Barkworthies Braided Bully Sticks for Dogs

Barkworthies.

Barkworthies Braided Bully Sticks are produced by taking the brand’s popular Standard Bully Sticks and braiding them together to create one long-lasting dog chew. Made from free-range, grass feed catttle, the treat is 100% beed and highly digestable.

Barkworthies Braided Bully Sticks for Dogs $24.99 Buy now

EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin’ Black Car Hammock

EveryYay.

Outings with your pets can often leave your car interior in need of a carwash, especially if you’ve hit the beach or suddenly got caught in the rain. That’s why this EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin’ Black Car Hammock uses a waterproof backing to contain messes and leave your backseat free from spills, loose hair, and grime. Made with a durable rip-stop fabric, the adjustable backseat cover also features a machine-washable faux shearling fleece pad to give your pup a comfy ride.

EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin’ Black Car Hammock $24.98 Buy now

Inaba Churu Rolls Chicken Wraps Chicken Recipe Dog Treats

Inaba.

Feed your dog a treat that is as delicious as it is nutritious with Inaba Churu chicken wraps. With a soft baked chicken paste outside and creamy churu filling inside, each individually wrapped roll is low in calories and contains no grains, preservatives, or artificial colors.