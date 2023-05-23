Kate Hudson’s Secret to a Dewy Glow Is This ‘Magically Hydrating’ Serum That ‘Truly Revives Your Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to keeping your skin looking good both with or without makeup, Kate Hudson seems to have it all figured out. Not only is her morning beauty routine super zen, she’s not afraid to experiment whether that be with an ultra-luxe laser or a mascara that’s actually made for tweens. If you’re dying to know how she manages to get her signature glow, we’ve got you covered! Earlier this year, Kate Hudson’s makeup artist revealed that she used Kjaer Weis’ Beautiful Hydration Serum to give Hudson the “most beautiful glowing skin.” Not only that, shoppers swear it’s like “heaven in a bottle.”

The Beautiful Hydration Serum is described by the brand as a “certified-organic, thirst-quenching” hyaluronic acid that delivers “softer, bouncier, and more luminous skin.” It’s suggested that you apply both morning and night to get the full effects. It hydrates the skin by “locking water” into cells so you get plump skin and the envy-inducing Hudson-like dewy glow. You can even use it under makeup for an extra boost of moisture. Best part is, Kjaer Weis products are clean, organic, and use ingredients that are good for your skin. This serum is no exception.

IMAGE: Kjaer Weis Kjaer Weis

Kjaer Weis The Beautiful Hydration Serum $85 Buy now

If you’re wondering what shoppers think of The Beautiful Hydration Serum, let’s just say it currently has a perfect five-star rating. As one reviewer wrote, “Used so many serums but not like this. Magically hydrating, softening and soothing.” They even offered a tip that anything left on your hands can be rubbed on your cuticles for an extra bit of nail care.

Another shopper called the serum “heaven in a bottle.” They wrote, “This serum is now my absolute favorite. It glides on my skin like a dream, keeping it plump, clear, hydrated and glowy. The scent is pure heaven and I saw results within the first few days of use! I’ll be buying this product again and again.”

If you’re someone with extremely dry or dull skin, this is definitely a product you’ll want to snag ASAP. As one reviewer said, “[It’s] moisture paradise. This serum hydrates, plumps, and truly revives your skin.”

IMAGE: Kjaer Weis

Kjaer Weis Cream Blush $30 Buy now

In a TikTok video last year, Hudson applied this blush as part of her “hot girl summer” routine. The brand describes the blush as their “pride and joy.” It was made to be creamy and so blendable to the point that it just melts right into your skin. It’s a great product to have on hand, especially if you’re into more minimalist makeup looks. Hudson is a fan of the shade Sun Touched, which is the perfect shade for summer.

Right now, you can snag a blush for 25% off during Kjaer Weis’ Friends & Family Sale. That means you can get one as low as $24 for a pan refill. It’s $30 for the red edition case and $42 for the iconic edition, which is the pretty packaging you see above. These blushes definitely live up to the hype, so be sure to take advantage of this deal while you can as the brand rarely ever goes on sale.

Be sure to check out Kjaer Weis to see what other luxe beauty and skincare goodies you can score at a discount.

