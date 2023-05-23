Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale Includes Rare Savings on the Skin-Perfecting Product That Kim Kardashian ‘Always’ Uses & Other Celeb Staples

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re like us and love following celeb skincare routines, you may have spotted a purple-packaged product or two from the brand, Tatcha. The clean beauty, Japanese-inspired skincare brand has a ton of A-list celebrity fans including Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Michelle Yeoh, Kim Kardashian and of course, Meghan Markle, who gifted her go-to product to friends and family at her baby shower a few years back. Whether you’re looking to try some products for the first time or you’re already a big fan and looking to stock up, you’ll want to check out Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale happening now.

Tatcha’s Memorial Day offerings are definitely worth shopping this year as the brand rarely ever goes on sale, and they’re offering a discount on top of a discount. Who doesn’t love a sale on sale? Right now, you can save an extra 15% off limited time only value kits that include best-sellers and celebrity-loved products in a mix of both full and travel-friendly sizes. It’s a great sale to take advantage of as these curated sets already save you money. All you have to do is enter the code EXTRA15 at checkout to receive your discount. If you love luxe skincare, it’s a sale you don’t want to miss.

Tatcha Protect & Refresh Duo

IMAGE: Tatcha

Both the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and The Silk Sunscreen are Tatcha “best-sellers that fans of the brand can’t get enough of. Kim Kardashian, for instance, once said she “always” uses uses the skin mist to wet her makeup brushes and sponges in order to have the perfect contour. Drew Barrymore also called the mist “incredible” and a product that “totally reinvigorates your makeup.” It keeps your skin and makeup looking perfect and fresh, and you just get a gorgeous glow. You can snag both the Luminous Dewy Skin Mist and The Silk Sunscreen for just $85 during Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale. That’s an amazing deal considering the sunscreen alone costs $62.

Tatcha Protect & Refresh Duo $85 Buy now

Tatcha Calm & Dewy Travel Ritual

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

Taking off this summer? You may want to bring along this travel-friendly set from Tatcha. The Calm & Dewy Travel Ritual includes four products that are actually staples in a few notable celeb skincare routines. The set comes with the Camellia Cleansing Oil, which has been a must-have for Brenda Song for years. It also includes Meghan Markle’s “holy grail” exfoliator, the Selena Gomez-loved Dewy Skin Cream, and the Kissu Lip Mask that Jennifer Aniston uses. The set is valued at over $90, but you can get it today for just over $70.

Tatcha Calm & Dewy Travel Ritual $71 Buy now

Tatcha Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

Tatcha’s Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo includes two products that were made for all skin types. There’s the Violet-C Radiance Mask, which is described a “creamy” and “hydrating” vitamin C mask that was made to help prevent signs of premature aging. The set also comes with the Clarifying Clay Mask, which can help you get smoother skin in about three minutes.

Tatcha Smooth & Radiant Mask Duo $105 Buy now

Tatcha Silken Makeup Duo

IMAGE: Tatcha Tatcha

If you want to keep your makeup looking perfect all day long, be sure to snap up Tatcha’s Silken Makeup Duo. It includes the The Silk Canvas, which helps blurs imperfections, primes the skin, and protects it from environmental pollutants. You also get The Silk Powder, which is a setting powder that shoppers say leaves their skin looking “natural and beautiful” for the entire day. Related story Kate Hudson’s Secret to a Dewy Glow Is This ‘Magically Hydrating’ Serum That ‘Truly Revives Your Skin’

Tatcha Silken Makeup Duo $79 Buy now

There are so many other bundles available during Tatcha’s Memorial Day Sale. All you have to do is enter the code EXTRA15 at checkout to get your discount. The brand rarely ever has discounts, so be sure to shop while you still can!

