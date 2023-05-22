Hilary Duff’s Go-To Brand For an Effortless Summer Glow Is Having a Major Sitewide Sale & Some Products Have Already Sold Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is right around the corner, which means you’ll be flaunting that natural, sun-kissed glow in no time. But if you need some help faking it until then, we’ve got an early Memorial Day Sale you don’t want to miss! Australian self-tanner brand, Luna Bronze, is having a major (and rare!) sitewide sale where you can save 20% on their best-selling tanning moisturizers, mousses, and more. All you have to do is enter the code FRENZY at checkout to receive your discount.

While there are so many self-tanner brands out there ranging from drugstore to high-end, shoppers love how easy it is to use Luna Bronze’s line of products to achieve the level of bronze they want. Just recently the brand even launched a clear tanning mousse, which is ideal for anyone who absolutely hates having to deal with stains on their clothing or bedsheets. Not only that, Luna Bronze is a go-to brand for celebs like Hilary Duff and Ashlee Simpson. So you know their products have to be good!

Luna Bronze’s sitewide frenzy sale only lasts for a limited time, so be sure to take advantage while you still can. If you need another reason to shop ASAP, some products have already sold out! If you’re wondering what’s worth shopping, we’ve rounded up some of their best-sellers below.

Luna Bronze Good Night Face Bronzing Serum

IMAGE: Luna Bronze

The Good Night Face Bronzing Serum is a top-selling product for the brand. In fact, it’s so popular, it once had a 10,000-person waitlist. The serum is described as the “ultimate solution for achieving a beautiful, natural-looking sunless tan” while you sleep.

As one shopper said, it’s the “best face tan out there.” They wrote in their review, “This stuff is the absolute best! Goes on as a soft serum making your skin feel amazing, then gradually tans overnight. Each time I use it, I do two pumps/coats of the serum on my face and get the best results! If you apply at night then you awaken with the most beautiful, glowy tanned face.” Right now, you can try the product for as low as $11. This product sells out all the time, so we’d get on this deal ASAP.

Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturizer

IMAGE: Luna Bronze Luna Bronze

Hilary Duff once made a post showing the exact product she used to fake her tan, and it was Luna Bronze’s Glow Tanning Moisturizer! Not only can you achieve the natural sun-kissed glow of your dreams, you can keep your skin moisturized at the same time as the product does contain “ultra-hydrating” ingredients. Related story All the Black Friday-Worthy Memorial Day Deals You Can Shop Now — Including Lululemon, Nordstrom & Oprah-Loved HexClad

According to one shopper, it’s another “amazing” tanning product in Luna Bronze’s lineup. They wrote, “This moisturizer leaves my skin feeling silky smooth and soft after each use and helps make my mousse tan last so much longer. This is a killer duo! 10/10!”

Luna Bronze Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse

IMAGE: Luna Bronze Luna Bronze

Say goodbye to self-tanner stains! This recent addition to Luna Bronze’s lineup goes on clear so you don’t have to worry about the product getting on your sheets or white clothing. Luna Bronze’s Solar Eclipse Clear Tanning Mousse is described as a “100% organic colorless formula” that’s customizable to your skin tone.

According to one reviewer, it’s a “dream” to use. “Applied this before bed last night and slept in it – not a hint of stickiness or the smell and no stained sheets!” they wrote. “Love this golden glow I have today.”

