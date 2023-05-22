The Chicest Cat Tree We’ve Ever Seen Is on Sale at Target for 54% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you need an entertainment center for your feline friends to play and relax? Have you looked at options at all you see are god-awful cat trees that look like someone used old shag carpet on sad cardboard and yet somehow thinks you should pay top dollar for it? We feel ya’. Luckily, there is a cat tree that is just what you need. Not only does it offer everything your cats could want, it actually looks really chic and won’t ruin your home’s decor. It’s as if a mid-century modern furniture designer loved cats and decided to create a palace for them — and it’s less than $110 right now at Target.

The multi-level design of the Costway 46″ Modern Wooden Cat Tree offers a place to climb, jump, scratch, play, and sleep for your cute cats. Designed with multiple activity space, this modern cat tree will meet your feline friends’ lively and active nature and give them a place to let out their energy. On the top layer, your little kittens can look out of the window and enjoy a sunbeam on sunny days. And the second platform allows your cats to rest and relax on the soft cushions (which can be removed for washing). The enclosed cubby and wooden railing on the “balcony” will protect your cats from falling as they dozde.

Costway 46″ Modern Wooden Cat Tree

Image: Costway.

Costway 46″ Modern Wooden Cat Tree $109.99 Buy now

Plus, three scratching posts on the bottom floor let your furry friends sharpen their nails. With durable and wear-resistant sisal ropes, they will satisfy your feline friends’ instinct of scratching while preventing your furniture from damage.

Thanks to its sturdy engineered wood construction and strong base, this cat condo is extremely stable and can withstand your furry friends jumping in or out without shaking. The assembly is very easy with detailed instructions.

“Searched high and low this was the perfect height and design,” says a five-star review of this cat tree on Target. “Our senior cat likes it as much as our younger adult cat. It is created well for sharing — also has very soft mats and smooth texture wood. So much easier to clean. Especially when a ‘hairball’ mess happens — the velcro material is washable. … It really made the room look nice and organized. I’m so happy to finally find a safe, clean, and perfect size for our cats’ window lounging.”