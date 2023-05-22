Target Shoppers Say Joanna Gaines’ Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is the ‘Same Quality as Lodge’ But Costs Way Less

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Everything Joanna Gaines does is #goals, from her stylish decor choices to her home cooking recipes to her farmhouse chic collection of home and kitchenware items. Of course, her collab with Hearth & Hand for a Magnolia line at Target is one of our faves, and the gorgeous Dutch oven they created is practically perfection for a somehow budget-friendly price.

Just like the Lodge cast-iron Dutch oven that retails for $133, the Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia is made from sturdy cast iron with an enamel coating. This combo helps retain heat for long braises and simmers, so you can prepare soups, stews, risottos, pasta, one-pot meals, and other savory and satisfying meals for your family. Yet, this Magnolia Dutch oven is less than $50!

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven – Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 5-quart — Hearth & Hand with Magnolia $49.99 Buy now

Great for use on a variety of cooking surfaces including induction, the Magnolia Dutch oven features two side handles for easy carrying, while the knob at the lid makes it easy to lift on and off. With the enameled finish, it’s also great for displaying in your open kitchen storage when not in use.

“Such a beautiful Dutch oven!” exclaims one review on Target. “Love the enameled inside! Amazing for making bread, soups. Great quality for the price!”

If you’re looking for an even more budget-friendly option, the Magnolia Dutch oven also comes in a petite 0.5-quart size for just $14.99! Check out how cute this little baby cookware is in the photo below, at left of it’s Mama-size pot.

Image: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

“The small size is perfect for individual desserts or adding a hot dip to a charcuterie board!” shared Target customer AudraH.

Yum! Think of all the dishes you can prepare for your friends in family in either the 5-quart or 0.5 quart Magnolia Dutch ovens … Our copy of Joanna Gaines’ latest cookbook is already dog-eared with the delicious recipes we want to try. Mac and Cheese … Brussels Sprouts with Crispy Bacon, Toasted Pecans, and Balsamic Reduction … Fried Chicken with Sticky Poppy Seed Jam … Making you hungry? Us, too!