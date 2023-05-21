The Salma Hayek-Loved Blush That Sells Every 8 Seconds Now Comes In a New Limited-Edition Shade for Summer 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing that instantly perks up our makeup-obsessed ears, it’s the phrase “limited edition.”

On May 18th, the celebrity-adored brand Charlotte Tilbury launched their new Lovegasm collection, specifically a new shade of their Pinkgasm Blush Beauty Wand that’s perfect for the summer!

While countless celebrities adore the brand, celebrities like Salma Hayek, Katie Holmes, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Meghan Markle, and Lizzo specifically adore the brand’s bestselling beauty wand. (Stars like Doja Cat, Jessica Chastain, and Aubrey Plaza, per Page Six, adore the matte model!)

Not only that, but one Pinkgasm sells every eight seconds, and with this new shade, we’re sure it’ll sell out even faster than that!

The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in the limited edition shade Pinkgasm Sunset is a super-blendable blush and highlighting duo that is perfect for giving users that soft, velvety glow. Now with this new shade, it's a warm-toned rose-pink blush that's as dreamy as it gets! (And with the videos they posted, it's shown to work with so many skin tones!)

Along with celebrities, shoppers adore this shimmering wand! One shopper “If you’re thinking about it, BUY IT,” adding, “This is the only highlighter I will ever need!!! I seriously love this no-cast, not powdery, not overly glittery highlight that looks SOOO natural! Mine honestly feels like there’s a lot of product, and a little goes a LONG way.”

Another Sephora shopper added, “After almost 2 months of using it, I’m still delighted with the shine, color, texture, the only bad thing is that the applicator makes everything muddy. but the wonderful newly tanned tone would ask for it again.”

