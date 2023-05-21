Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The Salma Hayek-Loved Blush That Sells Every 8 Seconds Now Comes In a New Limited-Edition Shade for Summer 

Delilah Gray
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Salma Hayek attends the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Plus Icon
Salma Hayek Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing that instantly perks up our makeup-obsessed ears, it’s the phrase “limited edition.”

On May 18th, the celebrity-adored brand Charlotte Tilbury launched their new Lovegasm collection, specifically a new shade of their Pinkgasm Blush Beauty Wand that’s perfect for the summer!

While countless celebrities adore the brand, celebrities like Salma Hayek, Katie Holmes, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Cindy Crawford, Meghan Markle, and Lizzo specifically adore the brand’s bestselling beauty wand. (Stars like Doja Cat, Jessica Chastain, and Aubrey Plaza, per Page Six, adore the matte model!)

Not only that, but one Pinkgasm sells every eight seconds, and with this new shade, we’re sure it’ll sell out even faster than that!

Charlotte Tilbury.
Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand - New! Pinkgasm Sunset $42.00

The Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Light Wand in the limited edition shade Pinkgasm Sunset is a super-blendable blush and highlighting duo that is perfect for giving users that soft, velvety glow. Now with this new shade, it’s a warm-toned rose-pink blush that’s as dreamy as it gets! (And with the videos they posted, it’s shown to work with so many skin tones!)

Along with celebrities, shoppers adore this shimmering wand! One shopper “If you’re thinking about it, BUY IT,” adding, “This is the only highlighter I will ever need!!! I seriously love this no-cast, not powdery, not overly glittery highlight that looks SOOO natural! Mine honestly feels like there’s a lot of product, and a little goes a LONG way.”

Another Sephora shopper added, “After almost 2 months of using it, I’m still delighted with the shine, color, texture, the only bad thing is that the applicator makes everything muddy. but the wonderful newly tanned tone would ask for it again.”

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:
The Most Incredible Beauty Buys You Can Score at Costco

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad