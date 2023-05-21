This On-Sale Eye Cream From a Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand Is the ‘Best’ at Keeping Upper Eyelids From ‘Drooping & Looking Crepey’ 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one skincare product we don’t mind splurging on a bit, it’s a good eye cream. A good eye cream is a game-changer for everything: you feel more confident, your skin looks brighter, feels better, and can even help hide droopy, crepey skin. And what if we told you we found a beloved, surprisingly affordable eye cream that’s beloved by Gwyneth Paltrow? Do we have your attention?! Great, here’s what you need to know:

For Avene’s Friends & Family Sale, you can get 25 percent off on orders that are $60 or more. So why not take this weekend to treat yourself (and treat your skin) to the fullest with their bestselling eye cream?!

Avene Soothing Eye Contour Cream $29.00 Buy now

The Avene Soothing Eye Contour Cream is a powerful, hydrating eye cream that’s perfect for de-puffing, smoothing, and gently brightening your under eyes quickly. Along with providing antioxidant protection, it contains hyaluronic acid for optimal moisture, and the brand’s go-to thermal spring water blend to soothe and soften your skin instantly.

Per the brand, this eye cream can work for any skin type, and applying it is super easy — just remember to do it twice a day and apply it gently under your eyes.

Not only is this brand loved by Paltrow, but by stars like Angelina Jolie, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, Irina Shayk, and Kylie Jenner — and they’re not the only ones! One mature shopper called it a “real eye-opener,” saying, “This is the best for keeping my upper eyelids from drooping and looking crepey. I was in Europe last year and ran out. I tried several others (both expensive and not) but the expensive ones irritated my skin and the inexpensive ones just did nothing. When I got to France I ran to the Monoprix and bought Avene eye cream. What a difference!” Related story Helen Mirren’s Red Carpet Glow Is Thanks to This $13 Foundation That Makes Mature Shoppers’ Skin ‘Look Airbrushed Everyday’

Another Avene shopper added, “Had problems with my eyes ever since covid. Needed to see my doctor various times and even he agreed that this product is superior to all eye products. Use it day and night.”

