This Martha Stewart-Approved Brand’s $7 Lip Balm Is Said to Be a ‘Game Changer’ for Providing ‘Hours’ of Moisture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one celeb whose recommendations we take seriously, it has to be Martha Stewart. Whether it’s a delectable recipe, kitchen essential, or beauty product — when Stewart speaks, we listen. That’s why we’re not at all surprised shoppers are raving about the lip balm that comes from one of Stewart’s favorite beauty brands, and it’s currently just $7 on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm is the luscious lip care essential you’ve been waiting for. This isn’t just any ordinary chapstick. The Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm features an ultra-nourishing balm that melts into skin to replenish and renew dry lips. It softens, smooths, and rejuvenates dry lips for a more hydrated look and feel. You won’t want to use any other chapstick after applying this lip balm.

Image: Mario Badescu via Amazon

Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm $7.60 on Amazon.com Buy now

But why spend $7 on the Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm when you can so easily just spend a dollar or two on some generic drugstore brand? Well, just read what satisfied shoppers have to say about this lip balm: “I’ve always suffered badly with chapped lips year round, just got this stuff and it is a game changer,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This lip balm keeps my lips moist for hours without constant reapplication. The smell and texture are very nice too. I plan to buy more to keep in several places,” another shopper said. “This is a great buy! If you are looking for a lip moisturizer without flavor or color, at a reasonable price, this is it,” a third shopper wrote. There you have it! Mario Badescu Moisturizing Lip Balm will be your go-to chapstick in no time, so order yours today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

