Shoppers Say This Julia Roberts-Approved Brand’s $7 Lip Balm ‘Heals Chapped, Damaged Lips’ in One Day

A generic chapstick can only do so much. Regardless of the season, taking care of our lips is such an important part of our skincare routine — and it’s one we often neglect. But thanks to one of Julia Roberts’ favorite brands, we’ve tracked down the lip balm that shoppers love for its healing properties and lasting effect, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $7.

Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter will make your lips feel and look their absolute best. This lip balm provides intensive, nourishing care thanks to its rich, oil based botanical blend. This plant-oil formula features sunflower seed oil, chamomile, and calendula, which work in tandem to hydrate even the driest, chapped lips. Not only will your lips feels so good thanks to this lip balm, you can feel good about the product you’re putting on your lips, too. Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter is free of synthetic compounds or toxic chemicals, focusing on the natural ingredients that make your lips smoother and more hydrated.

It’s hard to believe this little lip balm can do all that for just $7. But there’s a reason Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter is an Amazon’s Choice selection — read on to see what shoppers are saying about this lip care essential! “Within a day of using, I started to see immediate results,” one person wrote in their five-star review, saying this lip balm “heals chapped, damaged lips.”

Another shopper said, “I had been looking for a replacement for the lip balm I used to use, which was too medicinal smelling, when I found this stuff. I love it! It’s very soft, moisturizing, and rich.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love how soft and moist my lips feel after using it.” Weleda Skin Food Lip Butter is the high-quality lip balm that does so much more than moisturize your lips. Add it to your cart today — your lips will thank you.

