Shoppers Adore Martha Stewart’s Favorite $18 Seawater-Packed Moisturizer For Healing Their Eczema Flare-Ups

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A moisturizer should do so much more than just hydrate your skin. At its very best, a moisturizer rejuvenates and reinvigorates your skin’s natural barrier for a smoother look and feel. It’s no wonder, then, that one of Martha Stewart’s favorite moisturizers has quickly become a must-have for many shoppers. This moisturizer goes above and beyond for dry and irritated skin, and it’s currently just $18 on Amazon.

Mario Badescu Revitalin Face Moisturizer is sure to take your skincare routine to the next level. Back in February, Stewart revealed on her official website that this was an essential part of her skincare routine, and for good reason. This moisturizer is packed with Allantoin and seawater, which provide soothing and calming effects for sensitive areas of the skin. Carnation oil and AHA lactic acid work in tandem to make this product effective for hydrating, moisturizing, and gently exfoliating normal and combination skin. Your skin will look and feel good as new after using Mario Badescu Revitalin Face Moisturizer.

Image: Mario Badescu via Amazon

Mario Badescu Revitalin Face Moisturizer

While we know Stewart is a fan of this skincare essential, we can’t help but wonder what shoppers are saying about Mario Badescu Revitalin Face Moisturizer. Read on to find out: “This I use as my every day moisturizer and I love it! It is rich and creamy and feels like silk on your skin! Great size for traveling and this is good during any season,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I’ve been a longtime user of Mario Badescu products, and I love the revitalize moisturizer. I live in a dryer climate, so I need a bit of moisture but I don’t want to feel greasy, this moisturizer is a good compromise,” another shopper said. “This Moisturizer has made [an] improvement in my skin,” a third shopper wrote on the official Mario Badescu site, adding their skin is “smoother, less flaky” and it “heals my Eczema flare-ups.” We don’t need any further convincing — Mario Badescu Revitalin Face Moisturizer is the one to beat, so add it to your cart today!

