Shoppers Ditched Foundation After This $24 Vitamin C Serum Faded Their Dark Spots to ‘Virtually None’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we could go without makeup, we absolutely would. But finding the right serum that highlights our gorgeous, glowing natural beauty can be a tough task. There are just so many options, and how can you be sure which one is right for you? Well, that’s where we come in. We tracked down one face serum that shoppers love for keeping their skin clear and toned — and this Amazon’s Choice selection is currently available for $24.

GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum does so much more for your skin than you’d think. This serum is packed with a powerful blend of 70 percent fresh green tangerine extract, 4 percent niacinamide, and arbutin. The green tangerines feature potent antioxidants and have 10x more vitamin C than lemons — pretty amazing, right? Powered by this fruit, the GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum formula not only improves dark spots and post-acne hyperpigmentation, it also tackles the formation of new ones that have yet to surface.

Image: GOODAL via Amazon

GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum $24 on Amazon.com Buy now

There’s a good reason the GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum has become an Amazon’s Choice selection — shoppers are absolutely loving the results they’re seeing from this serum! Don’t believe us? Just read on to see what all the fuss is about: “I’ve just about finished my first bottle and I love it,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “My dark spots have faded to virtually none. I really don’t need foundation at all. It makes my skin feel so fresh.”

Another shopper said the GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum “doesn’t dry you out and feels very comfortable under other skincare. I use this everyday under the rest of my skincare and makeup and it does not disturb anything or pill.” And a third shopper wrote, “I really like this product so far! Love that I can use it at night and under makeup! Gives a beautiful glow to the skin and doesn’t irritate or dry me out!” Well, count us convinced. If you’ve been looking for a quality serum that will elevate your skincare routine, consider your search over. Buy your bottle of GOODAL Green Tangerine Vitamin C Serum today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Related story Shoppers in Their 70s Have Used This Helen Mirren-Approved Brand’s $13 Collagen Cream ‘For Years’ to Smooth Wrinkles