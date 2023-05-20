Jane Fonda’s Iconic Hair Is Thanks to This $8 Toning Shampoo That ‘Brightens’ Gray Hair Quickly

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it, we wanna know all the secrets to Jane Fonda’s iconic gray locks, and thanks to Emmy-nominated hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek, we’re getting closer to that goal.

Back in March 2021, Hanousek revealed how he got Fonda ready for the Golden Globes, and shared all the products to make the magic happen!

While we’re obsessed with this list, one product caught our eye: the L’Oreal Paris EverPure Purple Shampoo. This shampoo is a must for those with gray hair, it’s Fonda-approved, and it’s only $8 on Amazon right now! What are you waiting for?!

L’Oreal.

L'Oreal Paris EverPure Toning Purple Shampoo $8.62, originally $9.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The L’Oreal Paris EverPure Toning Purple Shampoo is a powerful sulfate and paraben-free shampoo beloved by thousands for brightening their blonde, gray, or blonde-highlighted hair. Packed with Hibiscus and Purple Dye to moisturize your hair to the fullest, this brightening shampoo is a favorite for those with damaged hair, looking to remove the brassiness in their locks.

Per the brand, you apply this vegan shampoo up to three times a week instead of your usual shampoo. But like with your usual shampoo, make sure to lather into wet hair, and watch the magic happen.

Related story Shoppers Saw a ‘Huge Increase’ In Hair Growth After Using This Nicole Kidman-Loved Brand's Serum That’s 25% Off

Now, as many people know: L’Oreal is a very loved brand. Along with the Barbarella star, celebrities like Beyonce, Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Rowland, Viola Davis, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Andie MacDowell, and Helen Mirren have praised the beloved brand over the years. But celebrities aren’t the only ones who adore the brand!

Not only do thousands of shoppers adore the brand, but a bonkers amount swear by this shampoo. With over 22,000 reviews on Amazon alone, you know this shampoo is as beloved as it gets. One shopper said, “My whites were yellow and this shampoo whitened brightened and shined like no other. And the delicious scent is a bonus!”

Another shopper added, “My salt-and-pepper gray hair looks brighter using this purple shampoo every other wash. I wash my hair with regular shampoo and then use the L’Oreal for a second lather. It only takes a small dab to do my long hair and it seems shinier and easier to manage.”

Before you go, click here to see the best products for frizzy hair:

