Shoppers in Their 70s Have Used This Helen Mirren-Approved Brand’s $13 Collagen Cream ‘For Years’ to Smooth Wrinkles

As we mature, we have to take better care of our skin. Sometimes that means switching out old products for something fresh and new. But with all the brands and beauty items out there, it can be tough to find the skincare item that’s right for you. Fortunately, when it comes to moisturizing and smoothing maturing skin, there’s only one brand stars like Dame Helen Mirren turn to. L’Oréal Paris features a cream that’s packed with hydrating ingredients, and it’s just $13 on Amazon.

L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Day Cream will take your skincare routine to the next level. This moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which works in tandem with your skin’s natural barrier to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Day Cream also features one key ingredient — collagen. This element helps to strengthen and cushion moisture in the skin. Finally, the calcium in this cream strengthens thinning skin, giving it a more youthful look. Smooth this cream onto your skin each morning and evening and you’ll see results fast.

If you’re not wholly sold on the L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Day Cream, we hear you. But just read what satisfied shoppers had to say about the moisturizer some of them have made an essential part of their beauty routine. “I use this and the eye cream that goes with it every night for years I think it helps at 74,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This a light textured product which nevertheless feels quite rich. A little goes along way and it leaves skin feeling smooth and supple,” another shopper wrote. “This is a beautifully soft cream that makes your skin feel amazing,” a third shopper said. For nourished skin that looks and feels its best, L’Oréal Paris Wrinkle Expert Day Cream is a must-have moisturizer.

