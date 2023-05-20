Martha Stewart’s Secret to Glowing Skin is This Refreshing $5 Mist That Mature Shoppers Call a ‘Must Buy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Much like you, we don’t really have the time or energy to have a hair and makeup team take care of our every day beauty routine. Thankfully, though, there are ways to achieve the gorgeous glow many stars sport on the red carpet — including Martha Stewart. The newly-minted Sports Illustrated covergirl is a major fan of one particular facial mist that keeps her skin looking bright, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe features a formula that will help you achieve a stunning glow. You can use this refreshing, hydrating mist anywhere and anytime. Simply formulated with fragrant herbal extracts and rosewater for a pleasant, pick-me-up, dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin will be quickly quenched thanks to Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe.
It’s hard to believe Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe can do all that for just $5. But don’t just take our word for it. Read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this beauty essential: “This is a great product, it will leave your skin glowing and beautiful. It is a must buy,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.
“I recently started using a rose water spray mist on my face, and I have to say, I am in love with this product! Not only does it smell delightful, but it also provides amazing benefits for my skin,” another shopper said. “When my maturing skin feels dry & tight, a spritz of this is so refreshing. Love this product,” a third shopper wrote. Elevate your skincare routine with Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe — your skin will thank you.
