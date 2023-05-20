Martha Stewart’s Secret to Glowing Skin is This Refreshing $5 Mist That Mature Shoppers Call a ‘Must Buy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Much like you, we don’t really have the time or energy to have a hair and makeup team take care of our every day beauty routine. Thankfully, though, there are ways to achieve the gorgeous glow many stars sport on the red carpet — including Martha Stewart. The newly-minted Sports Illustrated covergirl is a major fan of one particular facial mist that keeps her skin looking bright, and this Amazon’s Choice selection is just $5.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe features a formula that will help you achieve a stunning glow. You can use this refreshing, hydrating mist anywhere and anytime. Simply formulated with fragrant herbal extracts and rosewater for a pleasant, pick-me-up, dehydrated, tight and uncomfortable skin will be quickly quenched thanks to Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe.

Image: Face Mists by Mario Badescu via Amazon

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe $4.32 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s hard to believe Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe can do all that for just $5. But don’t just take our word for it. Read what satisfied shoppers had to say about this beauty essential: “This is a great product, it will leave your skin glowing and beautiful. It is a must buy,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“I recently started using a rose water spray mist on my face, and I have to say, I am in love with this product! Not only does it smell delightful, but it also provides amazing benefits for my skin,” another shopper said. “When my maturing skin feels dry & tight, a spritz of this is so refreshing. Love this product,” a third shopper wrote. Elevate your skincare routine with Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe — your skin will thank you.

