Shoppers Say Joanna Gaines & KitchenAid’s Standing Mixer Is Perfect For Making Baking ‘Easier, Quicker & More Effective’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If we have an opportunity to elevate our baking game, you know we’re going to give it a shot. So many kitchen gadgets promise to make a difference when it comes to baking, but there’s one that absolutely guarantees baking will never be the same. Joanna Gaines’ beloved KitchenAid Standing Mixer is a favorite of so many shoppers — and for a good reason.

Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer makes baking a cinch. This kitchen essential offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch — yes, you read that correctly! And, it features 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead, and whip ingredients quickly and easily. Baking will never be the same after you use the Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer.

Image: Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia via Target

Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer $449.99 Buy now

Now, we’re not going to lie to you: the Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer is a major investment. But shoppers agree if you’re going to get a mixer to take your baking game to the next level, this is the one to beat. “This is my first kitchen aid and I am in love with this 5 qt artisan series. I bake quite a lot of cookies and this mixer makes my job easier, quicker and makes me more effective. Overall a very good mixer for the price,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“Love this mixer! It’s so beautiful and runs great. So glad I was able to get my hands on this after wanting it for months and months,” another shopper wrote. “I can’t express how much I love this mixer. Absolutely fantastic and will last for ages,” a third shopper said. If you’re looking for quality and top-notch performance, Hearth & Hand KitchenAid Artisan 10-Speed Stand Mixer is an absolute must-have for your kitchen. Order yours today!

