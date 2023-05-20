Joanna Gaines’ Beloved $8 Kitchen Tool Lets Shoppers ‘Squish Those Lemons With Ease’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is truly just around the corner, and you know what that means. Yes, the drink of the season, lemonade, makes its triumphant return! For those of you who consider yourselves experts on the beloved summer beverage, there’s one kitchen essential you absolutely have to add to your toolkit. It’s a favorite of Joanna Gaines, and only $8 right now on Target.

The Hearth & Hand Citrus Juicer courtesy of Magnolia is about to elevate your summer juice game. Whether you’re making lemonade or another juicy summer selection, this kitchen item is about to change the way you stir up your drink of choice. This handheld citrus juicer features an easy press design that makes squeezing juice from limes or lemons as easy as can be, while the powder-coated finish in gold-tone adds a pop of color to your kitchen tools.

And did we mention the Hearth & Hand Citrus Juicer features holes at the bottom that easily separate juice from pulp and seeds? Because it does! All you have to do is place a halved lemon or lime face down and press the handles to instantly squeeze the juice — it’s that simple.

Image: Hearth & Hand via Target

We’re kind of obsessed with the Hearth & Hand Citrus Juicer — it’s the kitchen essential we didn’t know we needed! And we’re not the only ones loving this handy kitchen gadget. “Squish those lemons with ease! Those fools fruits don’t stand a chance with this easy to use, nifty little tool that makes juicing lemons and oranges a breeze,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review. “Great to have on hand for baking, cooking or making a drink or two. The powder coating is durable and chip resistant and keeps the lemon juice from getting funky.”

Another shopper said, “I absolutely love this Hearth and Hand juicer! Its heavy duty quality and does a great job squeezing citrus with not too much effort.” And a third shopper wrote, “I love my new juicer. The color is so pretty and perfect for spring! It has smooth action and a deep cup so even large lemon halves fit in nicely. It is easy to get all the juice out of the lemon and super easy to clean. It is the perfect replacement for my previous metal juicer.” Well, there you halve it (see what we did there?)! The Hearth & Hand Citrus Juicer is about to become the most-used kitchen gadget you own, and just in time for summer. Buy yours today!

