Scarlett Johansson Uses This Lip Jelly That Hydrates ‘Extremely Dry, Flaky Lips’ Better Than Lip Balm & You Can Get One for Free

No doubt, Scarlett Johansson has the kind of lips that are to die for. Naturally, we were curious to find out what she uses to keep her lips looking so good. After doing a little bit of digging, we found that Johansson adores the lip products from TikTok-fave clean beauty brand, Tower28. In fact, she’s spoken up about her “love” for Tower28’s ShineOn Lip Jelly in multiple places including Goop, TODAY, and Marie Claire. In case you were wondering, the shade Wild is her fave! While the lip jelly is fairly affordable at just $16, you can actually get one for free right now!

The INKEY List, another brand that Johansson loves, is having a special collab with Tower28 where you can score a ShineOn Lip Jelly for free. All you have to do is add $35 worth of items to your cart and the option to include the free lip jelly should come up for you at checkout. It’s such an amazing deal considering the lip jelly is beloved by shoppers and TikTok. Not only that, The INKEY List is known for having affordable skincare and hair care products that celebs like Johansson, Gemma Chan, and Reese Witherspoon have used. It’s the perfect opportunity to try the brand, if you haven’t done so already. After all, who wouldn’t want to score a full-size best-selling lip product for free?

Tower28 ShineOn Lip Jelly $FREE with Inkey List Promo Buy now

According to shoppers, Tower28’s ShineOn Lip Jelly is super hydrating and a “tried and true” lip treatment. As one reviewer wrote, “I’ve always loved these as lip glosses but this week my lips were extremely dry, flaky and uncomfortable due to wearing lip plumper for three days in a row. No amount of lip balm helped until I started topping my lip balm off with the ShineOn Lip Jellies! My lips are back to being soft and hydrated! I wasn’t expecting to have such an amazing result honestly, I’m blown away!”

One reviewer who isn’t a huge fan of lip gloss in general really liked Tower28’s offering. They said, “I was not a huge lipgloss girl until I got this lip jelly! My lips always feel hydrated. This is one of my favorite things ever. I am so glad I bought this. I have it in chill, pistachio, and wild.”

Another shopper loved it so much, they’re now a fan for life. They wrote, “After ordering two of these on a whim, I was SO surprised by how much I love this lip gloss. I’m a Chapstick girl all day (super picky and have spent a lot of money on quality brands), but haven’t ventured much into lipgloss. These are incredible and I LOVE the color. I choose them now over almost anything. I have the coconut and magic ones. I can’t get over it. You have a fan for life.”

Again, you can score one of these lip jellies with a $35 purchase at The INKEY List. If you're wondering what's worth shopping there, why not pick up a couple of skincare products Scarlett Johansson has used as well?

According to Harper’s Bazaar, Johansson has used this $10 hyaluronic acid serum to keep her skin hydrated. In addition to moisturizing, the serum was also made to help smooth, soften, and plump the skin. One shopper claimed it worked so well, the texture of their skin “changed completely” after using this.

The INKEY List Hyaluronic Acid Serum $10 Buy now

The INKEY List’s Caffeine Eye Cream is not only a product used by Johansson, fellow A-lister Reese Witherspoon has used it as well! In fact, Witherspoon’s makeup artist applied this on the actress to help prevent concealer creasing and to reduce under-eye puffiness and dark circles. Like the serum above, this eye cream is super affordable at just $11.

The INKEY List Caffeine Eye Cream $11 Buy now

Sadly, The INKEY List x Tower28 deal isn’t going to last forever and may even run out of stock before the promo actually ends. Be sure to take advantage of this deal while you still can.

