Shoppers Over 50 Were ‘So Impressed’ by the Results of This Celeb-Loved Eye Balm, They Stopped Using Concealer

Just because you didn’t get a peaceful, full night’s sleep, it doesn’t mean you have to look like it. While a good concealer can help you fake it, an effective eye balm can help brighten your eye area to the point that you don’t have to use concealer at all. If you’re in the market for an eye product worthy of adding to your skincare routine, TULA has just the thing you need.

TULA, a clean beauty brand whose celeb fans include Mandy Moore, Jenna Dewan, and Brittany Mahomes, has a cooling and brightening eye balm that beauty lovers can’t get enough of. In fact, Mandy Moore is a fan! Just recently, the brand dropped a limited edition Rose Glow + Get It balm in a pretty chrome pink packaging that’s worth snagging for the packaging alone. It’s described as having “everything you love” about the classic eye balm, with the addition of “glow-enhancing” rosewater and rosehip oil. The product was made to instantly hydrate, cool, and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. While it is a skincare product, you can wear it over or under makeup for an added rosy glow.

Best part is, TULA is currently running their Friends & Family Sale where you can save 20% off this and so many other must-have skincare products site wide. Not only that, every order gets free shipping. So, there’s really no better time to shop!

Now, the pink packaging is extra pretty and extra shiny — and we totally love it! But what about the product itself? According to shoppers, TULA’s Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm is truly a must-have. As one wrote, “I LOVE the Rosy Glow eye balm! I use it daily to get rid of my ‘tired’ under eyes! The shiny packaging is a fun bonus!”

Another reviewer said, “My eyes feel so refreshed after using this balm. You get a cooling sensation and then refreshment. It leaves a nice shine and glow.”

One shopper loved how incredibly easy it is to use. They wrote, "Love the packaging. I can feel the product working. It makes my skin feel cool and tingly. It definitely helps my eyes sparkle instead of being so dark under them. Application is extremely easy, and I love that! It's no mess!"

For even more of a cooling effect, one TULA shopper recommends keeping this in the fridge. “This is my go to product alone or under makeup,” they wrote. “First, it feels great and wakes your eyes up! The subtle shimmer really helps brighten dark circles and mask any less than desired pigmentation. The cooling factor is the best part and is an instant de-puffer. Pro tip, put it in the fridge for a few minutes for an added cooling boost.” Noted!

Right now, you can snag this limited edition eye balm for just $27 during TULA’s Friends & Family Sale. The sale does end soon, so don’t hesitate to shop! If you’re looking for more brand must-haves, check out our list of The Best TULA Products for Mature Skin.

