Brooklinen Just Dropped the Cutest New Beach Towels & They’re Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Your favorite bedding company just launched beach towels and you should be very excited. Brooklinen, the company behind the soft and luxurious linen sheets the internet is obsessed with, just dropped a line of Artist Series beach towels that are the cutest accessory you can bring to beach or pool this summer — and the towels are already 10 percent off.

The Artist Series Beach Towel features designs from three artists: Megan Badilla, Josh Cochran, and Kathy Nash. Badilla’s design comes in two colorways and is covered in happy summertime critters. It’s bright, bold, and will definitely put a smile on your face.

Image: Brooklinen

Brooklinen Artist Series Beach Towel $68 Buy now

Cochran’s print, also available in two colorways, is ideal for those who love abstract design. And Nash’s funky New York City-inspired towel brings city essentials like pretzels, hot dogs, pizza, and pigeons to the shore.

All the towels are made with 100 percent cotton and are a soft and absorbent mix of velour and terry texture. These towels are thicker than Brooklinen’s Classic Towel and large enough to spend an entire day sprawled out on. And when your beach day is done, you can toss these towels in the wash and tumble dry them on low heat.

You can pick one up now on sale for $68, marked down from $75.

Image: Brooklinen

Brooklinen Artist Series Beach Towel $68 Buy now

You can grab a single Artist Series Beach Towel, or pick up a pack of two or three to make sure everyone in the house has their own towel. The more you buy, the more you can save — you’ll get 10 percent off any two-pack towel purchase and 15 percent off any three-pack towel purchase. Related story Andie MacDowell's Secret to a Radiant Glow is This Drugstore Anti-Wrinkle Cream That She's Used For Over 25 Years

Get ready for summer fun and pick up one of these bright, fun, and cozy towels before they sell out.

Before you go, check out all of the cloth face masks available online in the gallery below: