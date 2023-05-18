Martha Stewart Achieved Her Dewy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Glow Thanks to This $11 Drugstore Find That She Uses ‘Every Day’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you weren’t already convinced that Martha Stewart could do it all, her latest gig will make you think otherwise. Just recently, it was announced that Stewart was going to be on the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. From what we’ve seen so far, she looks absolutely stunning — not that we’re surprised, of course. Naturally, we were curious to find out what beauty products she used to achieve her sun-kissed look. So we did some digging and found the answer! To our surprise, the secret to Stewart’s luminous cover star glow is an affordable drugstore product that she actually uses every day.

In an interview with People, Stewart’s longtime makeup artist Daisy Troye revealed that she used the L’Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion on Stewart for the photoshoot. “I use it every day on her,” Troye said. “I go through a tube every week. It’s how she gets that dewy look, like she just got a facial. I’m obsessed with it.”

The Lumi Glotion is described by the brand as a “glow-enhancing” product made to “instantly hydrate and luminize” your skin for a natural-looking, all over glow. You can use it as a primer, a highlighter, or by itself. As an added bonus, it’s formulated with shea butter, which can help soften and moisturize the skin. there are currently four shades available: fair, light, medium, and deep.

IMAGE: L’Oreal Paris

L’Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion $11 Buy now

Truth be told, if Martha Stewart loves a product, we’re already adding to cart. But there are quite a few reasons why L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion is popular with shoppers and has over 16,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. For one, it’s a great dupe for Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filter (a beauty product that Adele swears by!).

As one shopper wrote, “I bought this because I kept seeing on TikTok that girls were saying this was a great dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury’s Flawless Filter, and I had to try it for myself. They aren’t wrong! The L’Oreal Glotion has a thinner consistency but overall, adds the same dewiness to the face and a little bit of color. If you have great skin, this would be a great addition to your summer makeup routine. You also get way more product for a lot less money. You can’t beat that!”

Another shopper said they get so many compliments on their skin. “This is an amazing product!” they wrote. “It is frequently compared to the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, and I get so many compliments when I wear this! It provides a beautiful sun–kissed glow without being over the top. Highly recommend!”

Related story Valerie Bertinelli's Crispy Coconut Shrimp Is the Ultimate Summer Appetizer

One reviewer with mature skin swears it helps them look younger. “This illuminating lotion does wonders for my mature skin, as I am over 50-years-old,” they wrote. “I wear it on its own. For broadcasting on camera, I mix it with my BB green skin toner for ruddy skin. It makes the light reflect off of my wrinkles while I am on camera. So, people think I am much younger than I am. I also use this product on my chest for broadcasting. It evens out the skin tone and gives a lovely shimmer. This lotion is super moisturizing. I have very dry skin, so I do wear moisturizer underneath it. But it’s just an extra bit of moisture, which is perfect for my dry, mature skin.”

Another shopper loves the way the product makes their skin look, they’re calling it the “fountain of youth.” They wrote, “I’m a beauty product junkie and have tried it all at 65-years-old. But this little beauty miracle surprised even me. I dot this shimmering fountain of youth on the bridge of my nose, middle of my forehead, on my cheek bones and the middle of my chin. It lights up my pale, mature complexion and imparts a very youthful lit-from-within look. I guess I never realized the power of the glow. This single product makes me feel younger, because I now look younger. Do not hesitate…buy it!”

If you want to see whether this lives up to the hype, be sure to shop L’Oreal’s Lumi Glotion on Amazon and Target today.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: