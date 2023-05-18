Target Just Dropped the Cutest Outdoor Dining Collection & Most Pieces Are Just $3

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re getting your patio or porch ready for outdoor entertaining this summer, then don’t forget about the most important part — the dishware! Right now, Target has a bunch of adorable outdoor dining pieces in its Threshold collection, all of which are made of durable bamboo and melamine, making them great for picnics, backyard BBQs, and beach trips. And the best part about these pieces is that most of them will only set you back $3.

It may look like ceramic, but actually, this dinner bowl from Threshold is made from melamine and bamboo, making it chip-resistant and dishwasher-safe! The shallow design makes it a great choice for salads or rice bowls and you can’t get much cuter than this allover peach print.

Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Peach Dinner Bowl $3 Buy now

Serve your summer sandwiches, iced tea, and s’mores makings on this adorable yellow melamine tray from Threshold and your guests will swoon. It’s BPA-free and features a delicate white stamped motif that just screams summer.

Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Serving Platter $10 Buy now

This melamine salad plate from the Threshold outdoor dining collection looks so chic and expensive — like something you’d buy from Anthropologie. But the price tag is nowhere near Anthro prices. For just $3, you can pick up this faux-ceramic salad plate in either a lemon, pear, peach, or fruit medley motif.

Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Salad Plate $3 Buy now

These festive fruit coasters are just $3 for a pack of four and can be used either inside or on your patio table. They're made with cork and can easily be spot cleaned so you can use them for years to come.

Threshold Cork Fruit Coasters, 4-Pack $3 Buy now

Stick with the lemon theme and pick up this bamboo and melamine serving tray from the Threshold collection. It’s a cute smaller size that’s perfect for serving small helpings of snacks or appetizers. It can then be tossed in the dishwasher when it’s time to clean up.

Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Lemon Printed Serving Tray $8 Buy now

Available in three fruity motifs, the $3 melamine serving bowl is probably the cutest thing you can put your snacks into. It’s the perfect size for nuts, candy, or fruit, and like all the other pieces from the collection, it’s safe to pop in the dishwasher.

Threshold Bamboo and Melamine Figural Snack Bowl $3 Buy now

Head to Target’s website to check out the entire collection of summer tableware by Threshold and do your best to pick favorites. With prices this good, you may find yourself overhauling your entire dishware stash with these new finds.

