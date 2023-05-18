Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP Ceramic Cookware Is 40% Off at Nordstrom Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is a wellness brand that has repeatedly made headlines since its launch in 2008 (for better or for worse!). Though the brand is best known for producing items like interesting scented candles, hotly-debated yoni eggs, and a serious line of skincare, GOOP also makes everyday basics like good-for-you ceramic cookware. Yes, really! And you can try two GOOP frying pans for 40 percent off right now when you shop at Nordstrom.

The GOOP ceramic frying pans are professional-grade quality and made from a luxe combination of ceramic and upcycled stainless steel and aluminum They are both coated with PFAS-, PFOA-, lead-, and cadmium-free Thermolon Minerals technology that resists damage from metal utensils and heat and promises to never release harmful chemicals into your food. These pans are also dishwasher-safe and oven-safe up to 600 degrees.

According to the GOOP website, the nonstick coating is derived from sand and is not applied with glue or other additives, making these pans healthier than their competitors.

“Stocking your kitchen with beautiful, clean cookware is an investment in your future self,” Paltrow states on the site.

Nordstrom usually sets this set of two pans for $120, and the GOOP website has them marked at $100. But you can pick up both frying pans now for just $72 on Nordstrom’s website.

This is the only GOOP cookware that is currently sold at Nordstrom. To shop the rest of the GOOP ceramic cookware line, you can head over to GOOP's website to check out the entire collection. There's a 10-piece cookware set and a five-quart casserole dish, all coated with the same Thermolon Minerals technology.

Take advantage of this 40 percent off deal and get your GOOP on.

