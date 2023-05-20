If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are all kinds of things that can contribute to hair thinning and loss, including age, stress, medication, underlying conditions and so on. On the plus side, there are so many products out there specifically made for treating hair loss. While there are products out there that shoppers absolutely swear by, hair loss is different for everyone. Because of that, it’s important to find treatments that are specific to your needs. Fortunately, there is a brand out there that creates such hair treatments and you don’t need to overspend on pricey treatments or prescriptions either. Allow us to introduce you to Happy Head.

The brand specializes in hair growth products made for those struggling with hair loss or thinning. Their line of products include hair serums, shampoos, conditioners, and a new oral tablet, all of which were formulated by dermatologists. According to the brand, they create the “most potent hair growth formula” out there, and everything is customized to meet each customer’s needs. In fact, you’ll be asked to take a quiz that takes your age, sex, medical history, and your experience with hair loss into consideration. Best part is, they offer a subscription-type service that includes ongoing support from dermatologists and monthly deliveries of your treatment.

It’s a great service to try, especially since certain ingredients that work better for women under 50 may not work the same for women over 50, and vice versa. With consistent use the brand claims you can see noticeable improvement within three to six months. So if you’ve been struggling to find a hair growth treatment that actually works for you, Happy Head is definitely worth checking out.

Happy Head has a near-perfect five-star rating with shoppers loving the results. As one wrote, “I’ve been taking Happy Head since January. It’s June and my hairline is restored. I started seeing results within a month. My right temple has been thin since 2011 – it’s now restored. Good customer service as well. I had one or two issues that were sorted out quickly and easily.”

Another shopper liked that you could get the results you want without having to take pills or medications. “I’ve experienced good results with the Happy Head formula in a relatively short time and will continue to use the product,” they wrote in their review. “Thank you very much for providing a more desirable, yet effective alternative to ingesting a drug internally, thus better avoiding the possibility of experiencing any negative side effects.”

One reviewer with a receding hairline was really impressed with the product writing, “I’ve only been using Happy Head for 2 1/2 months, and I’m seeing legitimate improvement already! I’ve used other products that either didn’t work at all or made my scalp super sore, and this feels very easy on the skin in comparison. My receding hairline definitely looks a lot fuller again, can’t wait to see how it looks in a few months!” Related story This ‘Magic Eraser’ Is a Botox-Like Cream That Erases Stubborn Forehead Wrinkles & Laugh Lines — Get It for 25% Off

If you want to see what Happy Head can do for you, be sure to check out the brand today. Once again, you can get your first order for 50% off using the code GOHAIR. If you ask us, that’s an incredible deal for a product that is personalized to your needs. So, don’t let this deal go to waste!

