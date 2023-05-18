Amazon Shoppers Say This Under-$20 Electric S’More Maker Is ‘Great for Entertaining’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s nothing like biting into an ooey-gooey s’more while you’re sitting around a campfire or firepit. But unless you have a gas-powered pit, it’s no small task to get a fire going just to treat yourself to a s’more or two. That’s where this electric s’mores maker from Nostalgia comes in super handy. Just plug it in, turn it on, and you’re ready to get roasting.

The MyMini S’mores Maker from Nostalgia is built with safety in mind. No open flames are needed to roast the perfect marshmallow — this gadget has an electric flameless heater that melts and browns marshmallows to perfection.

The s’mores maker also comes with two stainless steel roasting forks, and features BPA-free plastic trays around the heater to keep your ingredients within arm’s reach.

“Putting it together was pretty simple, and it got hot pretty quickly — which was good since I had s’more goblins begging for sugar,” one mom wrote in her five-star review. “And since there wasn’t a flame (still had to be careful that they didn’t touch the burn plate, though), I didn’t have to do much except impose a Mom Tax of two marshmallows when they were done roasting. I’m now looking forward to breaking this out at family get-togethers — I’ll be the coolest aunt EVER.”

Another five-star reviewer added, “Perfect for entertaining…Much safer than an open flame. Additionally, it melts the marshmallows from the inside out. I can’t explain it. At first, you’ll think it’s not melting but when you place it on the Graham cracker, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see that it’s so gooey!”

Before you head outside to the fire pit with your newspaper and matches, try this easy plug-and-go $20 alternative instead. You’ll have delicious s’mores within minutes and won’t have to smell like a campfire for the rest of the night.

