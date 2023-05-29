If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Memorial Day is almost here, and for us, it’s basically like a mini Black Friday in the middle of summer. But while we’re shopping for new mattresses, patio furniture, and beauty deals, there’s someone else we need to consider: our pets! After all, they’re usually right by our side when we’re doing our online shopping, anyway, and with so many great Memorial Day pet deals to choose from, it would just be cruel to exclude them. So, what kinds of deals are we talking about? Take a look below to find out all about how you can save big when shopping for pet essentials like toys, furniture, treats, and more on Memorial Day.

Chewy

Chewy has lots of offers for customers to choose from. From May 22-29, shoppers can get up to 30 percent off beds, furniture, tech, and more, and they’re also running a buy 3, save 30 percent deal on toys, apparel and more. This 5-star rated cat toy is marked down to under $6!

Image: Frisco.

Bird Cat Toy $5.94 Buy now

DOG by Dr. Lisa

Skincare is big right now, but not just for humans. DOG by Dr. Lisa focuses on luxury pet skincare and haircare, and for Memorial Day, they’re giving customers 30 percent off on the DOG Care Coat Set. This kit includes wipes, leave-in conditioner, cologne, wash, a slicker brush, and a poncho, and you can choose the color, poncho size, and cologne fragrance. It’s not just a great gift for pets, but for friends and family members who have dogs, too. The deal runs May 26-29.

Courtesy of DOG by Dr. Lisa.

DOG Care Coat Set $149 Buy now

Petco

Customers can shop Petco’s Memorial Day warehouse sale to get up to 50 percent off on hundreds of items. This month they’re also offering mix-and-match buy 2, save 30 percent on select pet supplies, so stock up and save big.

Amazon

They ay not be officially calling it a Memorial Day sale, but Amazon has tons of can’t-miss deals on cat and dog products right now. This #1 best-selling pet hair remover is marked down right now and there’s a $5 coupon that you can apply for additional savings.

Image: Chom Chom.

PetSmart

Everything from cat trees to dog treats is marked down at PetSmart today. Even the classic Kong, a must-have for every dog parent, is marked down to just $22 right now.

Image: Kong.

Kong $21.99 Buy now

