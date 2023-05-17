Target Just Dropped the Cutest New $5 Cat Toys for Pride Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Get ready to inject some serious Pride into your feline’s playtime! Target just unleashed a collection of adorable Pride Month-themed cat toys that will have your furry friends strutting their stuff. Say goodbye to ordinary playthings and hello to a vibrant array of rainbow-adorned mice, ribbons, and more. Whether you’re a pet parent with a fierce sense of style or an ally looking to show your support, these trendsetting toys are the purrrfect way to celebrate Pride Month in style — and they are just $5 each!

Celebrated in June each year, LGBTQ Pride Month — also called Gay Pride — commemorates years of struggle for civil rights and the ongoing pursuit of equal justice under the law for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, as well as the accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals. Colorful parades, fun festivals, educational workshops, and parties take place as part of the month-long celebration in the United States and elsewhere around the world.

Target always has great items on sale for to celebrate Pride Month. Last year, its matching family Pride outfits were amazing (and less than $30), and this year even our fur babies can get in on the rainbow theme. Check out the selection of Pride cat toys below, and get ready for a fun and inclusive playtime with your pet.

Pride Mice Cat Toy Set – 5pk

Image: Target.

Your feline friend will love catching the mice in this Pride Mice Cat Toy Set. This cat toy set includes five mice in varying cute color combos. Made with soft, lightweight fabric, these cat toys are perfect for chase and pounce activities.

Pride Mice Cat Toy Set – 5pk $5.00 Buy now

Pride Ribbon Wand Cat Toy

Image: Target.

Keep your feline friend engaged with the Pride Ribbon Wand Cat Toy. This interactive cat toy features a colorful ribbon wand for fun and eye-catching appeal.

Pride Ribbon Wand Cat Toy $5.00 Buy now

Pride Rainbow Trout Kicker Cat Toy

Image: Target.

Help your kitty stay occupied and content anytime with the Pride Trout Kicker Cat Toy. This cat toy showcases a fish with rainbow-color stripes for an eye-catching look. Made with soft, lightweight fabric, this cat toy is a fun option for indulging in “kick” activities.