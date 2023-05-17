Costco Is Selling a Portable Outdoor Table That’s Perfect for Beach Days, Picnics & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love camping, beach days, and picnics as much as anyone, but eating our food off the ground? Not so much. It’s just too close to the bugs, the sand, and our towels and picnic blankets. As for our drinks, we can’t be the only ones who’ve packed a cooler full of beverages, only to have them get knocked over constantly once everything else is all set up, making a sticky mess. But there’s a simple solution to all of your outdoor dining and drinking woes — portable, collapsible tables. In fact, Costco is selling one right now, and not only is it super light-weight, it’s also currently $6 off through June 4.

Instagram account Costco.So.Obsessed spotted these Cascade Mountain Tech portable tables for camping and more at Costco for just $23.99. The tables have a canvas top that helps keep them lightweight, and the tabletop even comes with cup holders for your drinks. Costco members (sign up for a membership here) can take advantage of the sale until June 4, but if you miss the deal, never fear — we found some great portable tables for outdoor activities online, too.

Courtesy of Outry.

Outry Lightweight Folding Table with Cup Holders $29.99 Buy now

The Outry Lightweight Folding Table with Cup Holders is very similar to Costco’s table, and almost as cheap, too. It’s ultra-light, folds up and fits in an included carry bag, and has cupholders. Both the table top and the stand fold up, and no tools are needed for assembly.

Courtesy of iClimb.

iClimb Ultralight Compact Mini Folding Table $35.99 Buy now

If you’re looking for something a little sturdier, check out this low-to-the-ground, solid-top, compact mini folding table from iClimb. We love that it comes in a bright blue color to add a bit of fun to any outdoor set up, and it’s got great reviews, too.

Whether you’re planning to spend your summer at the beach, camping, or picnicking, your drinks and dining situation will be so much less stressful with a portable table to bring along on all your adventures.

