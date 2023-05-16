Zappos’ JoyFest Sale Has Up to 70% Off Deals on Summer Style Essentials From Crocs, Coach & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When you love shopping, nothing brings you more joy than the word “sale.” How can you not feel a sense of excitement when you know you scored a great discount on something you would totally pay full price for. It seems like the folks over at Zappos know that because they’re currently holding a JoyFest Sale where you can score major discounts on top brands including Crocs, Coach, Free People FP Movement, Tory Burch, Hoka, New Balance and more. Not only that, many of the items are on sale are at the lowest price they’ve been in the last 30 days!

The Zappos JoyFest Sale is a great opportunity to get your wardrobe ready for summer. Whether you’re looking for a cute new swimsuit that’s guaranteed to turn heads or a comfy pair of sandals that’ll keep your feet happy throughout the entire day, Zappos has you covered. Best part is, there are styles for the entire family.

We’ve rounded up a few items from the Zappos JoyFest Sale that we have our eye on. Check those out below.

Crocs Classic Sandals

IMAGE: Crocs

Looking for the kind of comfort you can only find in a pair of Crocs without having to sport a pair of clogs? Allow us to introduce you to the brand’s Classic Sandals. It comes in multiple colors like white, hot pink, and light blue. There’s even room to add some charms to the sandals to give them a bit of personality. Right now, they’re the lowest price they’ve been in the last 30 days! Sizes and colors are selling out fast, so be sure to snag a pair while you still can.

Crocs Classic Sandals $26 Buy now

FP Movement Way Home Shorts

IMAGE: FP Movement

TikTok went crazy for these running shorts from Free People’s FP Movement and it’s not hard to see why. The high waist makes it perfect to pair with crop tops, which was a major selling point for one Zappos shopper. As they wrote, “These are extremely high waisted, but it lets us trendy old moms pull off the crop tops without trying to look like a teenager. They fit true to size. I wear a medium in all other athletic brands and I wear a medium in these as well.” There are multiple colors to choose from, and some sizes are low as $19!

FP Movement Way Home Shorts $19 Buy now

Coach Sunglasses

IMAGE: Coach

In the market for a chic pair of shades to complete your summer look? If you ask us, these Coach sunglasses are definitely worth your consideration! They typically cost over $160, but you can snag a pair for under $140. Like the above, these are selling out fast so don’t hesitate to shop one today. Related story Simplify Your Skincare Routine With This All-in-One French Drugstore Serum That Tightens Skin & Makes You ‘Glow From Within’

Coach HC8335U Sunglasses $138 Buy now

Tommy Bahama Exclusive Breton Stripe High-Neck One-Piece Swimsuit

IMAGE: Tommy Bahama Tommy Bahama

Don’t be surprised to get a ton of compliments when you sport this stylish Tommy Bahama swimsuit. It was just made for compliments! It features a high neckline, lightly padded cups, tummy control panels and a flattering classic nautical stripe pattern. Right now, it’s 30% off during Zappos’ JoyFest Sale.

Tommy Bahama One-Piece Swimsuit $118 Buy now

Baggallini Large Carryall Tote

IMAGE: Baggallini

Whether you’re traveling or wanting a lightweight work bag for the summer with a fun, bold color, this bag from Baggallini is it. For one, this carryall bag features an oversized flat-bottom to maintain its shape and keep your things in place. It’s also huge, so you can fit all your essentials and then some. Right now, it’s on sale for less than $100. There are three colors to choose from and they’re selling fast.

Baggallini Large Carryall Tote $99 Buy now

Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Strap

IMAGE: Sorel Sorel

These sneakers from Oprah-loved Sorel have a fun, unique look that’s perfect for summer. Numerous shoppers wore these on vacation and said it helped get them through the day. One shopper even raved over how supportive these are. “I am impressed with how supportive these shoes are,” they wrote. “I wanted something EZ on and off because I just I use them for walking. Therefore, I can’t speak to how they would fare for other activities. But I can walk for several miles in these before I even notice they are on my feet.” Right now, you can snag a pair for $31, which is amazing considering they typically cost $100! Reviewers recommend sizing up.

Sorel Explorer Blitz Stride Strap $31 Buy now

Those were just a few things you can score at Zappos’ JoyFest Sale. Once again, there are a ton of discounted items for the whole family, so don’t wait to shop!

