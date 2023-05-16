This Iconic ‘90s T-Shirt From ‘The Parent Trap’ Is Now on Amazon for Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of iconic fashion moments from 1998’s The Parent Trap starring Lindsay Lohan. From Meredith Blake’s black-and-white ensembles and Nick Parker’s casual dad outfits to Hallie and Annie’s contrasting 90’s aesthetics, there’s so much inspiration fashionistas can pull from. But if you’re looking to recreate a look with screen-accurate pieces, then look no further than the Parker Knoll Vineyard t-shirt that we found on Amazon.

The Parker Knoll t-shirt is worn by Hallie in the scene where she first meets Meredith Blake (a.k.a. her dad’s, Nick Parker, new girlfriend) at the pool. Parker Knoll is Nick’s, played by Dennis Quaid, Napa Valley vineyard in the movie.

You can grab the exact same Parker Knoll t-shirt from Amazon for just $16 right now. It comes in the iconic powder blue color seen in the movie, as well as nine other colors if blue isn’t your hue of choice.

Depending on the color you choose, the t-shirt will either be 100 percent cotton or a cotton-polyester blend. You can machine wash these shirts and they come in sizes ranging from extra-small up to 3XL. You can also pick them up in both men’s and women’s cuts.

And it’s pretty close to completely screen-accurate from the script ‘Parker Knoll’ lettering to the 1993 Chardonnay label. The only difference is the faded illustration — but it’s close enough that no one will notice the difference!

Image: Funny Parker Knoll Wine Vineyard Napa Valley

So if you’re totally obsessed with The Parent Trap and want to cosplay as Hallie Parker for a day, then grab this Parker Knoll Vineyard t-shirt, a vintage pair of tortoise-patterned sunglasses, and a blue one-piece bathing suit, and you’re ready to meet your arch nemesis (or spend the day poolside — you do you!).