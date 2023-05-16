This $12 Dog Water Bottle Is a Must-Have for Summer Hikes & Beach Days

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Making sure your dog stays hydrated during the summer months is of the utmost importance, especially if your dog is super active despite the heat. So it’s a great idea to bring a dog water bottle with you on summer walks, hikes, and beach days. And there’s no easier way to transport water for your dog to drink than the bottle-and-bowl combo from Lesotc.

The Lesotc Dog Water Bottle is a BPA-free plastic bottle with a lid that folds up to form a bowl. Just squeeze the bottle while it’s upright to put water into the bowl for your dog to drink. The secure gasket at the top of the bottle ensures water doesn’t flow back into the bottle after you squeeze it into the bowl. Then, when your pup is done, fold the cap back down for easy storage.

This bottle comes in several different sizes ranging from 14 ounces to 35 ounces, so you can grab the one that best fits the size of your dog (the larger your dog, the bigger the bottle should be!).

Image: Lesotc

Lesotc Dog Water Bottle, 18oz $12 Buy now

Over 17,700 pet parents have given the Lesotc water bottle a five-star review, with one reviewer writing, “Much easier than bringing water bottles or bowls for car rides, trips, or walks. We’ve only had it for about a week but it seems very well made and durable, an ingenious concept presented in a convenient package. Definitely worth the buy, it’s exactly what you expect and works flawlessly.”

Another added, “This is the only bottle that doesn’t require you to put your hand in the water to stop/unstop it. This is the second bottle I’ve bought — the first over a year ago still works great and has been used daily. Bought this new bottle bc a larger size is now available and our boy loves to drink water! The carry strap is actually awesome I thought it was going to be weird but it’s great and the bottle stays easily at your side.”

Make sure your dog always had plenty of water to drink while out and about and pick up the Lesotc Dog Water Bottle while all sizes are on sale.

