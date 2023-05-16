If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Retinol is known for being somewhat of a “miracle worker” on aging skin as it helps stimulate collagen production to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, among other things. While the benefits of retinol make it worth adding to your skincare routine, it’s not for everyone. That’s especially true when you have sensitive skin. Fortunately, French drugstore brand, Avène has retinol alternatives that are geared towards those with sensitive skin. Right now, they’re having a Friends & Family sale where you can score major savings sitewide.

In case you didn’t already know, Avène is a skincare brand that’s super popular with celebs. In fact, Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Liv Tyler, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, are just a few celebs who count themselves fans of the brand. So you know their products have to be good.

If you’re wondering what’s worth shopping and you’re in the market for a retinol alternative, consider checking out Avène’s RetrinAL Serum. It’s described by the brand as a “3-in-1 daily serum” that’s clinically proven to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and uneven skin tone, brighten, tighten, plump, and restore skin’s radiance. It’s almost like an all-in-one skincare serum! All of this is possible with the help of ingredients such as bakuchiol, a plant-derived retinol that helps deal with signs of aging, as well as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and Avène’s Thermal Spring Water (which Gwyneth Paltrow is a huge fan of!).

The brand recommends applying the product twice daily after cleansing to see results. According to a number of shopper reviews, you may see results in as little as a week.

Avène RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum – Now 25% Off Using Code SPRING25

IMAGE: Avène Avène

Avène RetrinAL Advanced Correcting Serum $58 Buy now

Numerous Avène shoppers have nothing but positive thigns to say about the RetrinAL Serum. As one recent reviewer wrote, “I noticed in one week that my skin feels much smoother more radiant and well moisturized. I’ve never known for such a small amount to work so well and go so far. I will continue this regimen from now on.”

One shopper with sensitive skin enjoyed the product writing, “I can’t use retinol on my ultra-sensitive skin, this alternative has not caused any issues and makes my skin feels soft.” Related story Zappos’ JoyFest Sale Has Up to 70% Off Deals on Summer Style Essentials From Crocs, Coach & More

Another reviewer who’s never used the plant-derived retinol alternative bakuchiol, really loved the results on their skin. “This is the first bakuchiol product I’ve used,” they wrote. “I have been using this in the AM every other day. I think it layers really well and doesn’t feel weird after applying. It makes my skin feel more plump after applying and I have gotten many compliments about how beautiful my skin is recently. I do see a more even look from my skin and a glow from within.”

One shopper said it worked so well at tightening their skin, even their esthetician was impressed! They wrote, “My esthetician asked what I was doing because my skin was noticeably firmer on my last visit after two months of use.”

Once again, Avène is having their Friends & Family sale where you can save 25% off $60. This serum usually goes for nearly $80 but you can snag one for under $60. Be sure to take advantage of that deal while you still can!

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: