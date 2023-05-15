Aldi Is Selling a Bogg Bag Dupe for Under $25 & It Comes in 3 Gorgeous Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The internet is obsessed with Bogg Bags — and so are we. They are made with an EVA foam that is durable for all-day beach trips and other summertime errands, with breathable holes perfect for holding wet swimsuits or sandy flip-flops. The only downside? The $90 price tag — especially if you need more than one to hold all your (+ your kids) gear. That’s where Aldi comes in. Yes, your favorite grocery store now has Bogg Bag dupes, and you can score one for less than $25 right now!

Instagram user @ohheyaldi posted a video of new items in May, and many people were quick to notice the Bogg Bag lookalikes mixed in. “The Bogg bag dupes!!😍❤️,” one person wrote.

Find more info about the Serra Haul It All Tote Bag on Aldi’s website, where you can see the three gorgeous colors it comes in: sky blue, teal blue, and watermelon pink. The bags are 18.5” by 14.6” by 9.5”, comparable to the Original Bogg Bag at 19” by 15” by 9.5”. These are so cute and made with an easy-to-wipe-down material for when it, inevitably, gets dirty. (Sand, dirt, and sh*t happens, especially when you’re traveling with kids!)

The cute beach bag — made with a finish reminiscent of Crocs or flip-flops — is available at your local Aldi for $22.99 each. It’s such a good deal, we know it’s going to sell out fast!

If there isn’t an Aldi near you, or you couldn’t find one of these Bogg Bag dupes in stock, check out Amazon for a similar option. They have Bogg Bag lookalikes for a similar price.

This light blue bag is made with a rubber, EVA material. It can hold up to 4-6 beach towels, as well as water bottles, snacks, water toys, and anything else you need for a fun day in the sun. You’ll like it so much, you’ll want to carry it everywhere.

