This “Supercharged” Serum From a Jenna Dewan-Loved Brand Fights Deep Wrinkles & Boosts Skin’s Hydration — Get It 20% Off

The changing of seasons may be exciting at first, but it’s important to remember that it can also take a toll on our skin. Maybe, you’ve noticed that your skin doesn’t look as great as it could. If that’s the case, then try skincare that gives it an extra boost.

Luckily, we came across a next-level serum that can give your skin new beginnings. The Jenna Dewan-loved Tula recently dropped its most potent serum yet, the Tri-Supreme™ Serum. It’s an overnight oil concentrate that improves your complexion in more ways than one.

It’s a “supercharged” serum for a reason. The potent formula reduces the look of deep wrinkles, intensely hydrates, firms, brightens, and evens skin’s texture. Along with this, it keeps your skin nourished no matter the environment.

Tula Tri-Supreme™ Serum

So, don’t worry about dry or dull skin again. Tula’s latest product covers most of your skin’s concerns in one bottle. Best of all, it does all of this while you sleep. During your nighttime routine, make sure to apply up to two drops to wake up with a radiant glow.

With a powerful formula like this, it's no surprise that the wrinkle-fighting serum is a pricey option. But this is the best time to try it. Right now, shoppers can save 20% on the overnight serum during the brand's Family & Friend Sale. That means, it's now $59 once you add it to your cart.

So, don’t wait to snag Tula’s Tri-Supreme™ Serum that’s on sale for a limited time. This lightweight yet powerful serum is definitely a treat for your skin.

