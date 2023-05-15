Squishmallows Now Makes Pet Beds & They’re Available on Amazon for Under $35

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen these marshmallow-like plushies that are, basically, just the most adorable things. Kids and adults alike are obsessed with them, collecting new ones from Easter bunnies and chicks to pumpkin spice latte ones. These cuties, are, of course, Squishmallows, and they have become a global phenomenon since they launched in 2017. And now the viral brand with celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian and Charli D’Amelio has pet beds that are guaranteed to please dogs, cats, and pet parents alike. They’re already the #1 new release in dog beds on Amazon!

Available in Beula the Octopus, Gordon the Shark, Maui the Pineapple, and Wendy the Frog, these round Squishmallows pet beds are almost unbearably cute and perfect for cuddly cats and dogs alike. Cushioned bolsters around the edges create a natural headrest and include cute Squishmallows design details. The soft and snuggly sleeping area is stuffed with polyester-fiber filling and a unique squishy fabrication covering the outside. Each pet bed is finished with a non-skid bottom.

“My dynamic duo like it,” shared one happy Amazon customer who bought a medium Wendy the Frog Squishmallows Pet Bed for her two tiny pups. “I glance over and they’re snug as can be cuddled in close together on it,” she said. “Thank you to the folks over at big Squish for once again putting their patented fabric and stuffing to tremendous innovative use.”

Squishmallows have a cult-like following, and pet parents who love them are 100% going to be obsessed with these beds for their dogs and cats.

“As a grown adult who allocates 45% of their monthly income to The Cats and 45% to Squishmallows, I could not resist buying a bed,” explained one fan in her Amazon review of the Gordon shark pet bed she purchased. “Lou immediately gravitated to Gordon, perhaps inspired by his little fangs — a detail that reflected his perpetual desire to pretend to bite his brother during their play fights. It’s been weeks and he has rejected all other beds. Gordon is it.”

Check out the four cutie-patootie character options below, all available in small, medium, and large to suit the size of your pet or pets. And, they start at under $35! Get your favorite before they sell out, because everything Squishmallows is always flying off the shelves.

Related story Aldi Is Selling a Bogg Bag Dupe for Under $25 & It Comes in 3 Gorgeous Colors

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Beula the Octopus

Image: Squishmallows.

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Beula the Octopus $34.99 and up Buy now

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Gordon the Shark

Image: Squishmallows.

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Gordon the Shark $32.27 and up Buy now

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Maui the Pineapple

Image: Squishmallows.

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Maui the Pineapple $34.87 and up Buy now

Squishmallows Pet Bed, Wendy the Frog

Image: Squishmallows.