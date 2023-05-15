Amazon Just Dropped Spill-Proof Straw Toppers for Stanley Tumblers & They’re Already a #1 Best Seller

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the temperatures heat up, we know it’s so important to stay hydrated. Having a reusable water bottle with us at all times is a must — not only is it better for the planet than buying a plastic one when we need to down some H2O, it reminds us to take those healthy sips all day long. But, opening up our bag to grab our trusty Stanley Tumbler only to discover a soggy mess instead from a leaky straw can really ruin our day. Luckily, there is a new spill-proof straw topper on Amazon, and it’s already a best seller with rave reviews.

This spill stopper set from HOMDSG, compatible with 30-ounce and 40 -ounce Stanley Tumblers 1.0, keeps your water bottle completely spill proof. With two straw cover caps, two square spill stoppers, and two round lid leak stoppers, this set of three is made of BPA-free food-grade silicone and is dishwasher safe. Installed in the middle of the inside of the lid for sealing, with a cross-opening design to ensure that air enters when drinking water, the round leak-proof plug makes drinking water easy. The square spill topper, installed in the straw hole of the lid, forms a seal and holds the straw. The straw tip cover cap prevents water from spilling out of the straw, and can stop debris and dust from entering through the straw. And voila! Your favorite tumbler just got an upgrade that makes it more portable and functional than ever.

HOMDSG Silicone Spill Proof Stopper Set of 3

Does it actually work? You bet!

“Keeps the tumbler from spilling when it is knocked over,” confirms one five-star review on Amazon. “Stanley tumblers are bad about leaking but this really helps.”

But what if you have the Stanley Tumbler 2.0? Don’t worry, you’re in luck. According to a Q&A answered by the manufacturer HOMDSG, “2.0 Stanley cup leak stopper is in production and is expected to go on sale by the end of May.”