Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears This Celeb-Loved Belt Bag That’s Super Chic for Summer & It’s On Sale

Summer is right at our door, and it’s the perfect excuse to stock your closet with new warm-weather staples. If you’re already covered when it comes to sandals, floral dresses, and swimsuits, it’s time to shop for one essential you might’ve missed: belt bags. Thanks to the viral Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, hands-free bags are back on trend. Now, they’re a lot more stylish too. If you’re looking for an elevated version, you’re in luck. We’ve found the perfect bag that’s super chic for any occasion this summer. Meet the Aria Belt Bag from celeb-loved accessories brand, Senreve.

Right now, this bag is 20% off in select colors during Senreve’s latest sale. All you have to do is add it at checkout to get your discount today. Trust us, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal pronto.

The Aria Belt Bag is more than just your traditional belt bag. Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kristen Bell have been spotted with this ultra-luxe handbag that you can wear in five different ways. Try it as a crossbody, clutch, shoulder, or sling it across your chest. So, if belt bags aren’t your thing, there are still other ways to wear this actress-loved pick.

And that’s not even the best part! The Aria Belt Bag was made to be taken with you anywhere. The 100% Italian leather material is scratch, stain, and water-resistant, so the bag stays in prime condition no matter what. Plus, it fits more than you would expect. The accessory features three interior pockets that hold up to an iPhone 14 Pro Max. Along with this, it includes a zipper pocket for small items, two card slots, and a slip pocket underneath the flap.

No doubt, Senreve’s Aria Belt Bag is a stand-out option this summer. It comes in everyday neutral colors to a gorgeous barbiecore pink that’s sure to garner some compliments. Keep in mind, though, that this bag does have a hefty price tag, but the $500 purse is an investment that will last. It offers high quality, versatility, and durability Plus, notable A-listers like Angelina Jolie, Priyanka Chopra, and Gabrielle Union swear by Senreve’s luxury handbags, so you know it’s worth checking out.

Right now, there's no better time to add it to your cart too. As mentioned before, shoppers can take 20% off on the Aria Belt Bag in select colors at checkout. So, head to Senreve to snag this perfect little purse.

