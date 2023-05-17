If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams may be in retirement, but the tennis legend’s life is still very much busy. As a soon-to-be mom of two and a multi-business owner, she still finds time to take care of her skin. And clearly, she even smashes when it comes to her skincare routine. According to Prevention, Williams has an in-depth regimen that includes cleansing, exfoliation, serums, and masks. But it’s her fave exfoliator that keeps her skin glowing.

The professional athlete swears by Mario Badescu’s Enzyme Cleansing Gel to achieve a fresh face. Best part is, it’s only $14. Seriously, the key to a healthier complexion is that affordable.

It’s easy to see why the former tennis pro likes to exfoliate with this Mario Badescu must-have once a week. The exfoliating wash gives your face a deep cleanse, while gently buffing away dead skin cells. It’s infused with Papaya and Grapefruit, which helps to remove excess oil and impurities without drying out the skin. And thanks to its oil-free formula, it doesn’t feel heavy or leave a greasy residue. Instead, you’re left with a brighter, smoother, and refreshed appearance.

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel

Courtesy of Mario Badescu.

Based on reviews, those with acne-prone skin are huge fans of the Enzyme Cleansing Gel. According to shoppers, it doesn’t cause breakouts or irritation.

“This is serious,” said a reviewer. “A face cleanser that smells good, softens my skin, does not dry it out, and treats my acne without going through step after step. I am crying. This has been an absolute life changer.”

Another reviewer agreed that it’s perfect for their sensitive skin. They wrote, “I have sensitive skin and easily get little bumps if I start stressing it out with an overabundance of product. So this cleanser is perfect for me. It doesn’t strip my skin of natural oils. […] It helps keep my skin soft and problem free.”

Mario Badescu’s Enzyme Cleansing Gel is so soothing to the skin that Williams even likes to apply it to her hands too. She notes, “One small little tip that I do. I actually exfoliate the back of my hands, because you gotta keep your hands looking fresh, too.”

So, if you’re tired of dull skin, then try this Serena Williams-loved exfoliator. It makes your skin glow more than ever for just $14 on Amazon. Even better, you can get it for slightly less when you subscribe here for repeated deliveries.

