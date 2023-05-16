If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Nothing transforms the feeling of a space like a candle. Depending on the scent, with one flick of a lighter, you can be transported to your favorite hotel, a seaside garden, or some other yummy-smelling, happy place. For that reason, we’re firm believers that you can never have too many candles — especially affordable ones. So when we kept seeing TikTokers raving about the candles at Target, we knew we needed to investigate.

From Hearth & Hand and Magnolia to other exclusive Target brands like Threshold, there are tons of candles you’ll want to stock up on. Read on to shop some of the best candles at Target. While some are new scents and others are classics, they have one thing they have in common: They look just as pretty as they smell, and the Internet can’t stop talking about them.

Threshold x Studio McGee Santal & Ginger Candle

Threshold x Studio McGee

If you want your home to smell like a luxury hotel, fill your cart with a few of these candles. The stunning glass jar holds a santal and ginger fragrance that instantly permeates through any space. The candle has notes of cardamom, ginger, musk, and sandalwood that blend together for a light and aromatic scent. It also includes three wicks that add extra burn time.

“Exactly like the famous 1 Hotel fragrance,” one Target shopper explained. “This candle is an AMAZING dupe! If you are familiar with the beautiful 1 Hotel, and love the way their lobby smells….. you MUST buy this candle. I own the 1 Hotel candle, and this smells EXACTLY like it for a FRACTION of the cost. After I bought the 3 wicks and lit it up, I IMMEDIATELY went online and ordered 1 more 40 oz and 3 additional 18oz. before they sell out. I can’t believe this is at TARGET!”

Santal & Ginger Candle $15.00 Buy now

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Lidded Metal Salt 4-Wick Jar Candle Brass Finish

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

We’re shocked that these brass-finished candles are still in stock. Tons of videos on TikTok show shoppers heading to grab this candle, especially in the salt scent, which is said to have a fresh, clean smell topped with notes of sea salt.

Related story The Best Dupes at Target Include Alternatives for the Stanley Tumbler, Lululemon Belt Bag & Dyson Airwrap — Starting at Just $4

“This is the ultimate-smelling candle you need for your home, another reviewer said. “Completely worth it. It’s my favorite smell, and I have one of these salt candles in different designs in every room in my home. My favorite is this pretty copper.”

Lidded Metal Salt 4-Wick Jar Candle $19.99 Buy now

Beloved Coconut & Warm Vanilla 2-Wick Vegan Candle

Beloved

There are also candle options for those who live a vegan lifestyle, too. This one from Beloved has hints of coconut and vanilla that is great for any season. And it’s only $15 for a large 11.5-ounce jar.

One candle user explained: “I love the smell of soy candles. The candles burn evenly and smell great. The wicks were easy to start and did not smell bad. After burning, the heavy wooden lids are great. No lingering smell. The glass does not get too hot.”

Coconut & Warm Vanilla 2-Wick Vegan Candle $14.99 Buy now

Threshold Lidded Glass Jar Black Label Rustic Palo Santo Candle

Threshold

If your vibes are more moody, this candle is for you. It comes in a dark, rustic jar that illuminates the room when lit. The candle contains scents of palo santo with notes of vetiver and amyris, which creates a light and vibrant fragrance.

“I am impressed with this candle!” exclaimed a Target reviewer. “You can’t beat the price, and it smells wonderful! Soft, cozy, not too strong, but enough to fill a room. I also love the jar and think it looks much more expensive than it is.”

Rustic Palo Santo Candle $10.00 Buy now

Threshold Ceramic Jar Lavender Citronella Candle

Threshold

Don’t forget to grab a citronella candle! If you’re planning to spend plenty of time outdoors, these candles keep you covered by repelling mosquitoes and other pesky insects away. And it doesn’t have that strong odor that other citronella candles have. Instead, it’s infused with lavender.

One candle reviewer noted that they “love the smell and the size of it”

Lavender Citronella Candle $15.00 Buy now

Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.