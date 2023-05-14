This $12 Thickening Serum Is Said to ‘Add Volume’ to Mature Shoppers’ ‘Fine Wispy Hair’ 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you were born with it or it happened over the years, thin hair can be hard to work with. You need to be gentle with your hair, and it seems like none of the affordable products you use to volumize and thicken it are working. That is, until now, when Amazon shoppers pointed us to a hidden gem on Amazon that claims to thicken, volumize, and strengthen — all for $12!

Thicker Fuller Hair

Thicker Fuller Hair Instantly Thick Serum $12.00, originally $13.04 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Thicker Fuller Hair Instantly Thick Serum is a powerful and effective hair oil that shoppers use to give their hair an all-over boost. Designed specifically to liven up thin hair, this serum is perfect for strengthening one’s hair and building body wherever you apply. Made with a unique marine flora complex, this hair serum is a must for anyone wanting a quick fix to their damaged hair. And don’t worry, because it’s so easy to use!

Per the brand, you apply this to damp hair and work from the roots to ends (and blow dry for extra volume!)

Now, when we say shoppers adore this hidden gem, we’re not exaggerating.

One shopper simply said, “This product does make my hair feel fuller and adds volume to my fine wispy hair,” and another added that this oil is their “favorite” for adding volume. They added, “I have very fine hair and when my hair is silky soft it doesn’t have enough volume. Hairspray feels sticky so instead of teasing to get volume, I use this product. It makes my hair much easier to style and it holds the style all day. My hair never feels dirty or sticky. I work it thru damp fresh washed hair then style as usual. A little goes a long way to so it lasts for months.”

