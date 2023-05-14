Mature Shoppers Are Ditching Their $90 Creams for This Jane Fonda-Approved Brand’s $6 Wrinkle-Reducing Moisturizer 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When the seasons change, so does our skincare routine. Just because winter is behind us doesn’t mean we shouldn’t hydrate our skin to the fullest every day (even those with more oily skin!) However, with so many hydrating creams on the market, it can be hard to pick the right one.

But we just found a $6 moisturizer from a Jane Fonda-approved brand, and the reviews are beyond glowing!

The L’Oreal Paris Skincare Hydra-Renewal Face Moisturizer is a powerful hydrating moisturizer that’s perfect for fighting fine lines and wrinkles quickly. Packed with ingredients like Pro-Vitamin B5 and shea butter for optimal moisture, this daily cream is perfect for leaving skin more radiant than ever before. (And it’s said to be perfect for those with sensitive, dry skin!)

Per the brand, you apply this both day and night after cleansing your skin, like you would with any moisturizer. Remember: a little goes a long way!

Now, along with Fonda, stars like Beyonce, Vanessa Hudgens, Kelly Rowland, Viola Davis, Blake Lively, Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Helen Mirren, and Andie MacDowell adore the brand! So you know it’s gotta be good!

But celebrities aren’t the only ones who adore the brand. In fact, so many shoppers have given this cream glowing reviews. One shopper told new shoppers to “buy this product NOW,” saying, “Okay.. let me be totally transparent! I have spent hundreds on face creams the past 2 years. Some were over $90 for a small jar. My Mom told L’Oréal’s super hydrating formula. I figured it was cheap so I bought it! I’m NEVER going back to those expensive brands again!!! In just 2 days I can feel a difference in the texture of my skin and my fine lines and wrinkles are slowly disappearing. I’m 53 guys! Why didn’t anyone tell me about this earlier? 😄”

Another shopper added, “I love this stuff! My wrinkles just seem to melt away after one use!”

