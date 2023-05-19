Gisele Bündchen’s Go-To Workout Sneakers Are Seriously Comfy For Every Type of Activity

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some celebrities like to keep their lives more private than others. But every now and then, they’ll give us a peek into their daily lives. And yes, that does include the items they use on the daily, including beauty and cookware. If you’ve ever wondered what supermodels wear when they’re off the runways, the answer is within reach. Gisele Bündchen completes her workout look with On’s Cloud 5 Undyed Running Shoes. Recently, the Brazilian supermodel was spotted wearing these white sneakers during a run, per Star Style. And we can totally see why she opts for this sporty chic look.

On’s Cloud 5 Undyed are running shoes that you can count on when it comes to function and style. They provide incredible comfort that lasts all day with no complaints. The round-toe sneaker features the brand’s patented CloudTec in Zero-Gravity foam, which means it excels in impact protection and feels weightless. So, this helps make every step a soft and stable landing.

Plus, this next-level footwear makes you rethink what you know about shoelaces. The Cloud 5s no longer require you to tie knots. Instead, its Zero-Gravity foam secures your feet instantly. However, it still comes with classic laces if you prefer.

That’s right, this Bündchen-loved fit isn’t your typical sneakers. They’re better, and reviewers think these $140 performance sneakers are worth the price.

“I’m a nurse, and work 12+ hours on my feet, and this is brand is the most comfortable work shoes I own! I love how comfortable and light it is! Worth every penny,” said a reviewer.

On Cloud 5 Undyed Running Shoes

Cloud 5 Undyed Running Shoes $140 Buy now

Reviewers also say that On’s Cloud 5 running shoes offer comfort beyond relief, whether it’s a workout or runnings errands. So, it’s no surprise that these casual sneakers are a best-seller among so many shoppers. Related story This ‘Magic Eraser’ Is a Botox-Like Cream That Erases Stubborn Forehead Wrinkles & Laugh Lines — Get It for 25% Off

“I found them to be comfortable out of the box,” said a reviewer. “The elastic laces keep the shoes comfortably snug. […] I’m not a runner, but I wear them for everyday, running errands and travel.”

Best of all, the Cloud 5 shoe comes in 15 other colorways that are all crafted with sustainability in mind. However, if you want Bündchen’s exact style, then try these eco-friendly shoes in classic white.

We guarantee that these high-performance sneakers will be your new favorite in your collection. So, don’t miss out on grabbing a pair for yourself before it’s gone!

Before you go, check out this slideshow below