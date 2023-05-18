If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Andie MacDowell is a huge fan of L’Oréal products and uses a number of them in her beauty routine. After all, she’s been an ambassador of the beauty brand for over 30 years. Clearly, it was the right choice. At 65, the actress remains stunning on every red-carpet, award show, and other public appearance. Even her former Four Weddings and a Funeral co-star, Hugh Grant, complimented her [I don’t know if “complimented is the right word here. Maybe “brought attention/shown a spotlight on her skincare choices?” at the 2023 Oscars joking, “We’re actually here to do two things. The first is to raise awareness about the vital importance of using a good moisturizer. Andie’s been wearing one every day for the last 29 years. I’ve never used one in my life.”

And if you’re wondering what exactly that moisturizer is, you’re in luck. We’ve found the moisturizer that MacDowell uses to maintain her radiant appearance. Loreal’s Midnight Cream has been MacDowell’s go-to for decades, for good reason. It’s a powerful, multitasking cream that reveals a younger look overnight, and works by repairing the skin barrier from environmental aggressors. It features patented antioxidants (including ingredients like Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Salicylic Acid) that help it do so up to 1.5 faster versus untreated skin [i think it’s missing some words here. like what was it help do 1.5 times faster? i think we need to be a little clearer.] Along with this, the product also firms, smooths wrinkles, and boosts radiance. In short, your skin renews a lot faster thanks to the Midnight Cream.

L’Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Cream

For MacDowell, she’s obsessed with the deep hydration that the Midnight Cream provides her face. As she revealed in an interview with CNN Underscored, “I have very dry skin, so for me, it’s really about hydration. I use this cream to take off my makeup at night and it leaves my skin glowing, plump and dewy.”

Some reviewers even say it’s better for their mature skin than the more expensive moisturizers. One reviewer compared it to Clarins Super Restorative Cream, saying, “I have now been using the Midnight Cream exclusively and I have glowing skin that feels hydrated and that same luxe experience every time I use it for 1/3 of the price!”

While another said, “This is THE best I have ever tried! My face is the softest, most moisturized it has been since I was a young woman…absolutely love it!!”

So, it’s no surprise that L’Oréal’s Midnight Cream is a fan fave, even among celebrities. It’s definitely worth the hype, especially if Andie MacDowell has used it for over 20 years right? So, check out this best-selling moisturizer from L’Oréal that’s available on Amazon and Walmart.

