This Gwyneth Paltrow-Approved Brand’s Fast-Acting $21 Serum Leaves Menopausal Skin ‘Brighter’ & ‘Silky’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Our skin goes through so many changes in our life, it’s no wonder that taking care of it should be a top priority. And as we hit menopause, showing our skin the love it deserves is an absolute must. Fortunately, there are products out there that can help us along the way, including one serum from a brand that has Gwyneth Paltrow’s seal of approval — and is currently $21 on Amazon.

No7’s Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum provides skin with all the necessary attention it needs. This face serum with Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen Peptide Technology leaves skin feeling firmer, looking younger and more radiant with each use. It targets the accelerated appearance of and signs of aging: softening wrinkles and helping the face and neck look firmer. No7’s Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum is proven to replenish skin with moisture for a healthy glow. And who doesn’t love that?

Image: No7 via Amazon

No7 Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum $20.71 on Amazon.com

While we’re very impressed by what No7’s Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum has to offer, we can’t help but wonder what shoppers have to say about this product. “The product goes on smoothly and leaves my skin brighter. I haven’t used it long enough to judge the wrinkle erasing ability, but so far I’m pleased with how my skin looks,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review.

“This is the best face cream I have ever used. It’s not that expensive and makes my skin so silky smooth. Smells good also. I love No 7 products,” another shopper said. “I have used the No 7 products for two years. This new line is perfect for my mature skin. Love it. Really does help with fine lines and wrinkles,” a third shopper wrote. These testimonials are enough to convince us of how well this product works. So give your skin some extra love and attention with No7’s Menopause Skincare Instant Radiance Serum — your skin will thank you.

