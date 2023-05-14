Ayesha Curry’s Kitchenware Brand’s $20 Vintage-Inspired Steel Grease Saver Is a ‘Very Cute Addition’ to Any Kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re going to let you in on a little secret: as much as we love high-quality kitchen essentials that make our lives easier, we also adore those pieces that add a pop of color or a cool aesthetic to our kitchen. Yes, it’s true, any time we can find a kitchen appliance that looks good and works well, we jump at the chance to add it to our cart. And now, we’ve tracked down the $20 piece that’s bound to become your new favorite addition to your kitchen — and it’s from Ayesha Curry’s kitchenware line on Amazon.

The Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can is a total must-have. This bacon grease can features durable, heavy gauge steel construction for long lasting performance. It provides ample storage volume for bacon grease, and features an enamel lid and sturdy handle for easy countertop control. The Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can comes in a variety of colors as well, including Basil Green (pictured below), Sienna Red, and Twilight Teal Blue, among others.

Image: Ayesha Curry Kitchenware via Amazon

Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

It’s pretty clear we’re totally obsessed with the Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can. But what do actual shoppers have to say about this kitchen essential? Read on to find out! “Not only does the color match our decor, but it’s also very sturdy and pretty,” one shopper wrote in their five-star review, calling this piece a “very cute addition” to their kitchen.

“I loved the look of this container it replaced my old reliable Mason Jar. Love it,” another shopper said. “This bacon grease holder is just what I needed. I was storing it in a Mason jar but this looks nice to be left out and within reach. Easy to use. Great size! Highly recommend,” a third shopper wrote. As if we needed more convincing, these testimonials definitely assured us the Ayesha Curry Enamel on Steel Bacon Grease Can is equal parts aesthetically pleasing and efficient. Add this product to your cart ASAP!

Before you go, check out our gallery: