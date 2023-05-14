Mature Shoppers Say This Reese Witherspoon-Approved Brand’s $4 Tinted Lip Balm Is the ‘Best’ for Providing Hours of Moisture

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one quality a lip balm simply must possess, it’s the ability to provide hours of moisture and hydration to our lips. But you shouldn’t just have to settle for some generic chapstick. No, you deserve the best quality lip balm! We tracked down one such tinted lip balm that’s from a Reese Witherspoon-approved brand and offers so much more than just lasting hydration — and it’s currently just $4 on Amazon.

Revlon’s Kiss Tinted Lip Balm is about to become your favorite new go-to. This lip balm is packed with hydration and infused with natural fruit oils. Not only that, Revlon’s Kiss Tinted Lip Balm shields lips with a protective barrier so your lips feel instantly moisturized. The medicated lip balm drenches lips with moisture for up to 8 hours while providing broad-spectrum SPF 20 protection every time you smooth it on. Along with hydration and protection, the lip balm features a subtle tint to give your lips an extra pop of color.

Image: Revlon via Amazon

Revlon Kiss Tinted Lip Balm $4.29 on Amazon.com

So far, we love what Revlon’s Kiss Tinted Lip Balm has to offer. But what do shoppers have to say about this little beauty essential? Well, just read on to find out! “I absolutely love this lip balm. It works better than anything else I have tried,” one shopper, who referred to this Revlon product as the “best lip balm ever,” wrote in their five-star review.

“This is my new favorite lip moisturizer,” another shopper wrote. “Perfect lip tint. Nice and subtle, moisturizes great. I have purchased several shades, and each of them is as compatible as the next,” a third shopper said. Well, we don’t need any further convincing. Revlon’s Kiss Tinted Lip Balm is an absolute must-have for your every day use. So add this beauty essential to your cart today!

